Seit heute ist die Webpage der Amiga 37 unter der Adresse https://amigaevent.de online.
Die Amiga 37 findet am 15. und 16. Oktober 2022 in Mönchengladbach (Nähe Neuss, Germany) statt.
Der Kartenvorverkauft wird voraussichtlich nächste Woche beginnen.
https://amigaevent.de
Amiga 37 Homepage online
Published 16.04.2022 - 11:41 by AndreasM
