WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Blastaball - [new] - (Mastertronic) done by StingRay - Info
Bundesliga Manager Professional / The Manager - [improved] - (Software 2000) Italian and English version (The Manager) supported - Info
Round the Bend - [improved] - (Zeppelin) keyboard problems fixed, interrupt fixed, 68000 quitkey support, source code included - Info
Crime Wave - [improved] - (U.S.Gold) patch works on 68000 machines, keyboard routine fixed, 68000 quitkey support, manual included - Info
The Patrician / Der Patrizier - [improved] - (Ascon) runs with 512k chipmem - Info
Second Samurai - [fixed] - (Psygnosis/Vivid Image) CD32 joypad support for AGA version fixed (broke in 1.3 update) - Info
Assassin Special Edition - [improved] - (Team 17) jump with fire button 2 - Info
Assassin - [improved] - (Team 17) jump with fire button 2 - Info
Second Samurai - [improved] - (Psygnosis/Vivid Image) problem with sample player in OCS version fixed, fire 2/blue button defaults to jump, can be changed with CUSTOM5 - Info
Operation Harrier - [improved] - (U.S.Gold) 68000 quitkey support - Info
SAS Combat Simulator - [improved] - (Code Masters) 68000 quitkey support, manual included - Info
Legend of the Lost - [improved] - (Impressions) keyboard problems on 68000 machines fixed, manual included - Info
Dan Dare 3 - [improved] - (Speed Buggy) keyboard problems on 68000 machines fixed, manual included - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 155 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 16.04.2022 - 09:29 by AndreasM
Back to previous page