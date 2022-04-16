Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Sega Touring Car Championship Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Formula Karts Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Diddy Kong Racing Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Vergessene Welt: Jurassic Park Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
All Star Soccer Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Baphomets Fluch II: Die Spiegel der Finsternis Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Automobili Lamborghini Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Resident Evil - Director's Cut Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Sega Worldwide Soccer '98 Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Sonic R Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
NFL Quarterback Club 98 Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Time Crisis Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Starfox 64 Man!ac 12/97 - 15.04.2022
Reederei Power Play 11/90 - 10.04.2022
Krymini Power Play 11/90 - 10.04.2022
Flight of the Intruder Power Play 11/90 - 10.04.2022
Eisenbahn.exe European Class PC Player 4/2000 - 10.04.2022
Satanica PC Player 4/2000 - 10.04.2022
Project Gotham Racing Man!ac 4/2002 - 10.04.2022
Blood Wake Man!ac 4/2002 - 10.04.2022
Midnight Club: Street Racing Man!ac 1/2001 - 10.04.2022
Smuggler's Run Man!ac 1/2001 - 10.04.2022
Resident Evil Man!ac 6/96 - 10.04.2022
Shining Wisdom Man!ac 6/96 - 10.04.2022
Waterworld Man!ac 7/96 - 10.04.2022
Pete Sampras Tennis 97 Man!ac 7/96 - 10.04.2022
Konami Open Golf Man!ac 7/96 - 10.04.2022
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Mind Possessing Aliens from Hyperspace, The Amiga Joker 3/92 - 08.04.2022
Plan 9 from Outer Space Amiga Joker 3/92 - 08.04.2022
Summoning, The PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Hook PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Star Trek: 25th Anniversary PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Conan: The Cimmerian PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Rocketeer, The PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Unendliche Geschichte II, Die: Das Arcade Adventure PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Plan 9 from Outer Space PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Addams Family, The PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Blues Brothers, The PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Artikel: Movie Games PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 16.04.2022 - 09:29 by AndreasM
