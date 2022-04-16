 

 

 

The Amiga Future 155 was released on the March 5th.

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 16.04.2022 - 09:29 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Tales of Gorluth III: Dungeon of Reminiscence - Update the game page - ECS - 2021
Tales Of Gorluth: The Legacy Of The Travelling Magician - Update the game page - AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 2016
Tales of Gorluth III: Verlies Der Erinnerung - Update the game page - ECS - 2021
Recognize Me / Riconoscimi / Reconnais-Moi / Erkenne Mich / ReconÃ³ceme - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Coco Banana - Update the game page - AGA, ECS - 2019
King's Bounty - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Windwalker - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Guild Of Thieves, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Jinxter / Green Magic - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Return To Earth - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Return To Earth - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Coco Banana - Upload 112 Screenshot pictures - AGA, ECS - 2019
Coco Banana - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, ECS - 2019
Coco Banana - Create one new game page - AGA, ECS - 2019
Dani Hermans - Create one new artist page
Luis Fernandez - Create one new artist page
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Update the Game map comments - AGA
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Upload 2 Game map pictures - AGA
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Upload 68 Screenshot pictures - AGA
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA
Turrican II: The Final Fight - Create one new game page - AGA
AMIworx - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Tales of Gorluth III: Verlies Der Erinnerung - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS - 2021
Tales of Gorluth III: Verlies Der Erinnerung - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS - 2021
Tales of Gorluth III: Verlies Der Erinnerung - Create one new game page - ECS - 2021
Tales of Gorluth III: Dungeon of Reminiscence - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS - 2021
Tales of Gorluth III: Dungeon of Reminiscence - Upload 112 Screenshot pictures - ECS - 2021
Tales of Gorluth III: Dungeon of Reminiscence - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS - 2021
Tales of Gorluth III: Dungeon of Reminiscence - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS - 2021
Tales of Gorluth III: Dungeon of Reminiscence - Upload 3 Box scan pictures - ECS - 2021
Ya - Create one new artist page
Ruros - Create one new artist page
Wonderdot - Create one new artist page
GentleCatStudio - Create one new artist page
Perpetual Diversion - Create one new artist page
CraftPix - Create one new artist page
CobraLad - Create one new artist page
PhÃ©nix Noir Recordings - Update the publisher page
PhÃ©nix Noir Recordings - Create one new publisher page
Tales of Gorluth III: Dungeon of Reminiscence - Create one new game page - ECS - 2021
Inve$t - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
ArtPazz - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - AGA, AmigaCD - 2021
ArtPazz - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD - 2021
ArtPazz - Create one new game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 2021
ArtPazz - Update the game page - AGA - 2021
Air Support - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1992
Air Support - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Air Support - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Inve$t - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Inve$t - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Rings Of Medusa Gold - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Hard 'n' Heavy - Upload 30 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Akira K. - Update the artist page
Tracker Hero - Update the game page - AGA - 2010
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

