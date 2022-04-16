Die Cheats-Datenbank der Amiga Future wird praktisch wöchentlich von David Jahn aktualisiert, auch wenn dies auf den ersten Blick nicht sofort ersichtlich ist.
Die Cheats-Datenbank auf der Amiga Future Webpage dürfte wohl die größte deutsche Sammlung für den Amiga sein.
Dabei handelt es sich jedoch nicht nur um Cheats. Auch viele Lösungswege, Tipps & Tricks, sowie Freezer Adressen findet ihr in dieser Sammlung.
Inzwischen gibt es für mehr als 3400 Spiele Cheats und Lösungswege in der Datenbank, und es wird immer mehr.
Die Datenbank ist momentan noch komplett in deutscher Sprache. Wenn genügend Spenden für die Homepage eingeben, ist geplant die Sammlung in einer richtigen Online-Datenbank zu integrieren, die dann auch in englisch verfügbar sein soll.
app.php/GTT
https://www.amigafuture.de
Seit der letzten Bekanntmachung sind folgende Updates hinzugekommen:
08 Apr 2022 - 68000er Prozessor-Spiel - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Bombpac - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Dungeon Hero - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Drug Busters - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Drive Wars - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Dizzy Lizzy - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Deluxe Hamburger - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Darkstar - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Damned - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Exit 16 - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Evil Tower - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Eric the Warrior - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Entropy - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Fatal Mission 2 - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Flag Catcher - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Flag Catcher - Download-Link aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Fire Fighter - Download-Link aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Fire Fighter - Information aktualisiert
08 Apr 2022 - Federation of Free Traders - Lösung aktualisiert
Amiga Future: Cheats Datenbank Update
Published 16.04.2022 - 09:29
