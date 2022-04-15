Heise.de hat einen deutschen Testbericht über den Amiga 500 Mini veröffentlicht.
https://www.heise.de/tests/TheA500-Mini ... 56341.html
Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal
Heise: TheA500 Mini - Der Amiga 500 im Miniaturformat im Test
Published 15.04.2022 - 16:11 by AndreasM
Back to previous page