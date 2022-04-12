Die Ausgabe 48 der RETURN ist erschienen.
Inhalt
Es kommt was ins Rollen
Die Dragon-Ball-Rollenspiele
20.000 Pixel unter dem Meer
Neue Hardware: Evercade VS
Neu für Atari XL / XE: Adam is me
Cyberpunk-Taktikklassiker: Syndicate
35 Jahre Zelda (Teil 1, Teil2, Game Boy)
Romanversoftung: Briley Witch Chronicles
Final Fantasy Tactics – War of the Lions
Neu für den Game Boy: The Shapeshifter
PlayStation-Klassiker: Persona 2
Arcadeklassiker: Road Blaster
Neuer Amiga-Shooter: Inviyya
Crossover: Mortal Kombat II
https://www.return-magazin.de/
RETURN Ausgabe 48 erschienen
Published 12.04.2022 - 21:06 by AndreasM
