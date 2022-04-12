Die Ausgabe 48 der RETURN ist erschienen.InhaltEs kommt was ins RollenDie Dragon-Ball-Rollenspiele20.000 Pixel unter dem MeerNeue Hardware: Evercade VSNeu für Atari XL / XE: Adam is meCyberpunk-Taktikklassiker: Syndicate35 Jahre Zelda (Teil 1, Teil2, Game Boy)Romanversoftung: Briley Witch ChroniclesFinal Fantasy Tactics – War of the LionsNeu für den Game Boy: The ShapeshifterPlayStation-Klassiker: Persona 2Arcadeklassiker: Road BlasterNeuer Amiga-Shooter: InviyyaCrossover: Mortal Kombat II