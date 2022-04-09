Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Leif Salomonsson http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1736351 (Files/Tools) 12 KB / Apr 05 2022
Matthias Böcker http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1735959 (System/Ambient/Blankers) 70 KB / Apr 04 2022
Matthias Böcker http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1735957 (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 178 KB / Apr 04 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1734932 (Graphics/Draw) 1 MB / Apr 01 2022
Matthias Böcker http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1734838 (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 66 KB / Apr 01 2022
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 09.04.2022 - 10:39 by AndreasM
