Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Gobliins 2: The Prince Buffoon PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Mind Possessing Aliens from Hyperspace, The Amiga Joker 3/92 - 08.04.2022
Plan 9 from Outer Space Amiga Joker 3/92 - 08.04.2022
Summoning, The PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Hook PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Star Trek: 25th Anniversary PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Conan: The Cimmerian PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Rocketeer, The PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Unendliche Geschichte II, Die: Das Arcade Adventure PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Plan 9 from Outer Space PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Addams Family, The PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Blues Brothers, The PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Artikel: Movie Games PC Games 11/92 - 08.04.2022
Z PC Joker 9/96 - 03.04.2022
Fire Fight PC Joker 9/96 - 03.04.2022
Quadrax PC Joker 9/96 - 03.04.2022
Quest for Glory Anthology PC Joker 9/96 - 03.04.2022
Pray for Death PC Joker 9/96 - 03.04.2022
Virtua Fighter Remix PC Joker 9/96 - 03.04.2022
Offensive: The Ultimate Strategical Command Game PC Joker 9/96 - 03.04.2022
Greg Norman Ultimate Challenge Golf PC Joker 9/96 - 03.04.2022
Links LS: Legenden des Sports PC Joker 9/96 - 03.04.2022
Frank Thomas Big Hurt Baseball PC Joker 9/96 - 03.04.2022
Front Page Sports: Baseball Pro '96 Season PC Joker 9/96 - 03.04.2022
Computer Persönlich 26/92 - 03.04.2022
Z PC Games 8/96 - 02.04.2022
Cover: Denarius - 02.04.2022
Cover: SpongeBob Schwammkopf: Der Film - 02.04.2022
Cover: Findet Nemo - 02.04.2022
Cover: Harry Potter und der Gefangene von Askaban - 02.04.2022
Cover: Harry Potter und der Stein der Weisen - 02.04.2022
Cover: Mario Kart DS - 02.04.2022
Cover: NBA Inside Drive 2003 - 02.04.2022
Cover: Outlaw Tennis - 02.04.2022
Cover: Sonic Rush - 02.04.2022
Cover: SpongeBob Schwammkopf und seine Freunde - 02.04.2022
Cover: Spy Hunter - 02.04.2022
Cover: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - 02.04.2022
Cover: Supreme Challenge - 02.04.2022
Cover: Terminator 3: Rebellion der Maschinen - 02.04.2022
Bananoid PC Games 10/92 - 01.04.2022
Chinese Checkers PC Games 10/92 - 01.04.2022
Dagger of Amon Ra, The: A Laura Bow Mystery PC Games 10/92 - 01.04.2022
First Samurai PC Games 10/92 - 01.04.2022
Galactix PC Games 10/92 - 01.04.2022
PGA Championship Golf 2001 PC Games 4/2002 - 01.04.2022
Eisenbahn.exe professionell PC Games 4/2002 - 01.04.2022
Sims, Die: Party ohne Ende PC Games 5/2001 - 01.04.2022
Fallout Tactics: Die stählerne Bruderschaft PC Games 5/2001 - 01.04.2022
Sudden Strike: Forever PC Games 5/2001 - 01.04.2022
Evil Dead: Hail to the King PC Games 6/2001 - 01.04.2022
UEFA Challenge PC Games 6/2001 - 01.04.2022
Swedish Touring Car Championship 2 PC Games 6/2001 - 01.04.2022
Clou! 2, Der: Die Einbruchsimulation PC Games 6/2001 - 01.04.2022
09.04.2022
