Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.563 - util/libs - 1.1M - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
spacecadetpinball-aos4.lha - 1.2 - game/actio - 5.1M - SpaceCadetPinball - (readme)
Artstate-Loopback.zip - - demo/sound - 24K - 32Kb executable music for GERP 2022 - (readme)
webptools122_a68k.lha - 1.2.2 - gfx/conv - 2.4M - encode/decode images in WebP format - (readme)
webptools122_aros.lha - 1.2.2 - gfx/conv - 3.6M - encode/decode images in WebP format - (readme)
zlib_S1212.lha - 1.2.12 - dev/c - 1.0M - ZLib 1.2.12 StormGCC link library - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.5 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.5 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
pccard.lha - 2.1 - util/libs - 56K - Library to parse PCMCIA information - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 28.5 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
F1GP2022Carset.lha - 0.1 SAR - game/data - 7K - 2022 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
Anno.lha - 2.5 - util/time - 327K - Reminder and calendar utility - (readme)
Exult_RTG.lha - 1.6.0.06 - game/role - 50M - Amiga port of Ultima 7 (Exult) - (readme)
Oz_Game.lha - 0.2 - game/think - 24K - Logic game based on ' Oz' by David Parlett - (readme)
CitadelRemonstered.lha - 1.3 - game/shoot - 3.9M - Citadel Remonstered - (readme)
Gotcha199.lha - 1.1 - game/think - 53K - Pair two numbers to get the 199 sum - (readme)
WHDLoadMenu.lha - 1.7 - util/misc - 483K - A WHDLoad frontend - (readme)
Ghetto_Crew.lha - 1.0 - demo/ecs - 331K - Ocean Floor demo for GERP2022/Sweden - (readme)
void-dreams37.zip - - demo/misc - 537K - Demopack - April 2022 - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 09.04.2022 - 10:39 by AndreasM
