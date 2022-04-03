GrafX2, eine SDL2-Portierung von BeWorld, wurde in der Version 2.8 für MorphOS veröffentlicht.
Änderungen:
- Update auf letztes GIT
- Build mit SDL 2.0.20
- Build mit GCC 11 und letztem SDK (MorphOS 3.16)
- TIFF-Unterstützung
- Unterstützung für Lua 5.3.6
- Vorschau aktiviert
- Fehler mit Read/Write 0 behoben
https://www.morphos-storage.net/?id=1734932
MorphOS: GrafX2 Version 2.8 veröffentlicht
Published 03.04.2022 - 16:10 by AndreasM
