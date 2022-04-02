Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
vasmm68k_mot.lha - development/cross - 1.9 - 237 KB - 28.03.2022 - Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmm68k_std.lha - development/cross - 1.9 - 231 KB - 28.03.2022 - Portable and retargetable assembler
vasmppc_std.lha - development/cross - 1.9 - 197 KB - 28.03.2022 - Portable and retargetable assembler
vbcc.lha - development/cross - 0.9h - 3 MB - 29.03.2022 - Optimizing ISO C compiler, PPC/AmigaOS
vbcc_libs.lha - development/cross - 0.9h - 188 KB - 29.03.2022 - Compiler target AmigaOS 4.x PowerPC
vbcc_posixlib.lha - development/library/misc - 3.0 - 366 KB - 28.03.2022 - POSIX compatibility library for Vbcc
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 2.86Final - 3 MB - 25.03.2022 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 28.4 - 5 MB - 25.03.2022 - Signetics-based machines emulator
igame.lha - emulation/utility - 2.1 - 318 KB - 26.03.2022 - Frontend for launching WHDLoad games
spacecadetpinball.lha - game/action - 1.2 - 5 MB - 29.03.2022 - SpaceCadetPinball ported to AmigaOS4
avalanche.lha - utility/archive - 1.5 - 64 KB - 26.03.2022 - Simple ReAction GUI for xadmaster
exutil.lha - utility/misc - 1.1.2 - 2 MB - 28.03.2022 - An exif based batch renamer
jasspa-memacs.lha - utility/text - 1.0 - 2 MB - 27.03.2022 - JASSPA MicroEmacs under AmiCygnix 1.6
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 02.04.2022 - 09:49 by AndreasM
