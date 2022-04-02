Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1734932 (Graphics/Draw) 1 MB / Apr 01 2022
Matthias Böcker http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1734838 (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 66 KB / Apr 01 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1734338 (Development/Cross) 732 KB / Mar 30 2022
Frank Wille http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1733632 (Development/C) 366 KB / Mar 28 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1733631 (Development/GeekGadgets) 302 KB / Mar 28 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1733629 (Emulation) 4 MB / Mar 28 2022
Ulrich Beckers http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1733630 (Graphics/Tools) 1 MB / Mar 28 2022
Matthias Böcker http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1733447 (System/Ambient/Screenbar) 178 KB / Mar 28 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1732927 (Multimedia) 10 MB / Mar 27 2022
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1732646 (Network/Web) 26 MB / Mar 26 2022
Gilles Mathevet http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1731429 (Office/Database) 928 KB / Mar 25 2022
Jan Vedral http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1731423 (Network/TCP) 32 KB / Mar 25 2022
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 02.04.2022 - 09:49 by AndreasM
