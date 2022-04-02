Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Bananoid PC Games 10/92 - 01.04.2022
Chinese Checkers PC Games 10/92 - 01.04.2022
Dagger of Amon Ra, The: A Laura Bow Mystery PC Games 10/92 - 01.04.2022
First Samurai PC Games 10/92 - 01.04.2022
Galactix PC Games 10/92 - 01.04.2022
PGA Championship Golf 2001 PC Games 4/2002 - 01.04.2022
Eisenbahn.exe professionell PC Games 4/2002 - 01.04.2022
Sims, Die: Party ohne Ende PC Games 5/2001 - 01.04.2022
Fallout Tactics: Die stählerne Bruderschaft PC Games 5/2001 - 01.04.2022
Sudden Strike: Forever PC Games 5/2001 - 01.04.2022
Evil Dead: Hail to the King PC Games 6/2001 - 01.04.2022
UEFA Challenge PC Games 6/2001 - 01.04.2022
Swedish Touring Car Championship 2 PC Games 6/2001 - 01.04.2022
Clou! 2, Der: Die Einbruchsimulation PC Games 6/2001 - 01.04.2022
Werbung: Gran Turismo - 30.03.2022
FIFA Soccer 96 Power Play 1/96 - 27.03.2022
Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Man!ac 4/2002 - 27.03.2022
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Man!ac 4/2005 - 27.03.2022
Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix PC Games 7/2002 - 27.03.2022
Altered Beast (2005) Man!ac 4/2005 - 27.03.2022
Nano Breaker Man!ac 4/2005 - 27.03.2022
Metal Gear Solid Man!ac 3/99 - 27.03.2022
Pro 18 World Tour Golf Man!ac 3/99 - 27.03.2022
Granstream Saga, The Man!ac 3/99 - 27.03.2022
BattleTanx Man!ac 3/99 - 27.03.2022
Retro Force Man!ac 3/99 - 27.03.2022
PCgo! 9/96 - 27.03.2022
PCgo! 11/96 - 27.03.2022
PCgo! 12/97 - 27.03.2022
PCgo! SH 4/2002 - 27.03.2022
Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness PC Games 2/96 - 26.03.2022
Trivial Pursuit - CD-ROM Ausgabe PC Games 2/96 - 26.03.2022
Fighter Duel PC Games 2/96 - 26.03.2022
Druidenzirkel, Der: Im Netz der Träume PC Games 2/96 - 26.03.2022
Player Manager 2 PC Games 2/96 - 26.03.2022
Terra 6 - Mission Super i.Q. PC Games 2/96 - 26.03.2022
Touche: Die Abenteuer des fünften Musketiers PC Games 2/96 - 26.03.2022
Endorfun PC Games 2/96 - 26.03.2022
Shockwave Assault PC Games 2/96 - 26.03.2022
Worms PC Games 2/96 - 26.03.2022
Alien Virus PC Games 2/96 - 26.03.2022
Police Quest: SWAT PC Games 2/96 - 26.03.2022
Human Recall PC Games 2/96 - 26.03.2022
Abaron PC Games 2/96 - 26.03.2022
Ring der Nibelungen PC Games 2/96 - 26.03.2022
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
