Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.4 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.4 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AttackPETSCIIRobots_img.adf - Shareware - game/demo - 880K - Attack of the PETSCII Robots (Shareware) - (readme)
keymap_espanol.lha - 1.0 - driver/input - 2K - Keymap for Spanish PC keyboards - (readme)
W4R_HM2B.lha - - mods/anakir - 42K - Hit Mouse 2 Beta 2008 MED Multi-Module - (readme)
W4R_HM2B_SideB.lha - - mods/anakir - 121K - Hit Mouse 2 Beta Side B MED Multi-Module - (readme)
avalanche.lha - 1.5 - util/arc - 64K - ReAction unarchive GUI for xfd/xadmaster - (readme)
jfduke3d.lha - 1.1 - game/shoot - 1.3M - JFDuke3D Amiga Port - (readme)
StarDriveSCSI.lha - 2.1a - driver/media - 56K - Microbotics StarDrive SCSI driver update - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 2.8 beta: - util/misc - 665K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.3M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
JFIFdt44.lha - 44.17 - util/dtype - 674K - fast JFIF (JPEG) picture datatype 44.17 - (readme)
ptplayer.lha - 6.2 - mus/play - 31K - ProTracker player w/ support for ext. sfx - (readme)
SAGADriver.lha - 2.9 - driver/other - 289K - SAGA Driver Package - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 28.4 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
atto.lha - 1.22 - dev/gg - 302K - Atto Emacs is inspired by MicroEmacs - (readme)
exutil_68k.lha - 1.1.2 - util/wb - 1.3M - Batch renames picture files by Exif date - (readme)
exutil_AROS.lha - 1.1.2 - util/wb - 1.5M - Batch renames picture files by Exif date - (readme)
exutil_MOS.lha - 1.1.2 - util/wb - 1.5M - Batch renames picture files by Exif date - (readme)
exutil_OS4.lha - 1.1.2 - util/wb - 1.8M - Batch renames picture files by Exif date - (readme)
PrBoom.lha - 2.5.0.04 - game/shoot - 848K - Amiga port of PrBoom (DOOM) - (readme)
vbcc_PosixLib.lha - 3.0 - dev/c - 366K - POSIX compatibility library for vbcc - (readme)
BeebAsm.lha - 1.09 - dev/cross - 733K - Assembler with BBC Micro style syntax - (readme)
MMULib.lha - 47.4 - util/libs - 747K - Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs - (readme)
MuEVD.lha - 47.1 - misc/emu - 150K - MuLib driven ShapeShifter video driver - (readme)
MuManual.lha - 47.2.1 - docs/misc - 945K - mmu.lib: examples, includes, (auto)docs - (readme)
spikedislike.lha - 1.0 - game/actio - 41K - Endless disliking of spikes - (readme)
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 02.04.2022 - 09:49
