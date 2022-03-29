FFmpeg in der Version 4.4.1 für MorphOS veröffentlicht.
FFmpeg ist eine Sammlung von Bibliotheken und Tools zur Verarbeitung von Multimedia-Inhalten wie Audio, Video, Untertiteln und zugehörigen Metadaten.
https://www.morphos-storage.net/?id=1732927
MorphOS: FFmpeg 4.4.1 veröffentlicht
Published 29.03.2022 - 21:02 by AndreasM
