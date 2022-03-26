Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
Chocolate_DOOM.lha - 2.3.0.09 - game/shoot - 2.5M - Amiga port of Chocolate DOOM - (readme)
GF4RSIDB.zip - - pix/misc - 82K - Gradient Fonts f. RSI Demo Maker Disk 11 - (readme)
MegaSaperPL.lha - 1.29 - game/think - 669K - Minesweeper game clone - (readme)
ODAMEX_RTG.lha - 0.6.4.42 - game/shoot - 19M - Amiga port of Odamex (DOOM) - (readme)
ZitaFTPServer.lha - 1.31 - comm/tcp - 19M - A fast and secure FTP(S) server. - (readme)
ancient.lha - 2.0.0 - util/arc - 668K - Decompression routines for ancient formats - (readme)
DevInfosNG.lha - 18.20 - util/misc - 1.2M - All about the aos4.1 hardware - (readme)
MMULib.lha - 47.3 - util/libs - 746K - Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs - (readme)
MuManual.lha - 47.2 - docs/misc - 944K - mmu.lib: examples, includes, (auto)docs - (readme)
ScreenTime.lha - 1.4.1 - util/time - 63K - Screen clock, configurable with locale - (readme)
nfs3.lha - 1.5 - comm/net - 10K - Mount NFS3 shares using bsdsocket.library - (readme)
ZDOOM_AGA.lha - 1.22.12 - game/shoot - 21M - Amiga port of ZDOOM (DOOM) - (readme)
ZDOOM_RTG.lha - 1.22.12 - game/shoot - 21M - Amiga port of ZDOOM (DOOM) - (readme)
cybergraphx_espanol.lha - 1.1 - driver/video - 1K - CyberGraphX spanish catalog (4.3) - (readme)
F1GP2022Carset.lha - 0.1 BAH - game/data - 7K - 2022 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
kingcon_espanol.lha - 1.8 - util/shell - 1K - KingCON spanish catalog (1.8) - (readme)
perfectpaint_espanol.lha - 2.7 - gfx/edit - 8K - Perfect Paint spanish catalog (2.93) - (readme)
AttackPETSCIIRobots.lha - Shareware - game/demo - 6.6M - Attack of the PETSCII Robots (Shareware) - (readme)
Exult_RTG.lha - 1.6.0.01 - game/role - 50M - Amiga port of Ultima 7 (Exult) - (readme)
less-mos.lha - 590 - dev/gg - 661K - Viewer program similar to "more" - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.4 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.4 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AttackPETSCIIRobots_img.adf - Shareware - game/demo - 880K - Attack of the PETSCII Robots (Shareware) - (readme)
keymap_espanol.lha - 1.0 - driver/input - 2K - Keymap for Spanish PC keyboards - (readme)
W4R_HM2B.lha - - mods/anakir - 42K - Hit Mouse 2 Beta 2008 MED Multi-Module - (readme)
W4R_HM2B_SideB.lha - - mods/anakir - 121K - Hit Mouse 2 Beta Side B MED Multi-Module - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 26.03.2022 - 10:34 by AndreasM
Back to previous page