Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
hieronymus.lha - development/debug - 0.50 - 151 KB - 15.03.2022 - Statistical profiler
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 2.81Final - 3 MB - 18.03.2022 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
prism2.lha - driver/network - 2.8 - 404 KB - 15.03.2022 - Driver for 11Mbps wireless network cards
identify_library.lha - library/misc - 40.0 - 50 KB - 12.03.2022 - identify.library for AmigaOS4.1
avalanche.lha - utility/archive - 1.4 - 85 KB - 17.03.2022 - Simple ReAction GUI for xadmaster
unrar_ml.lha - utility/archive - 6.11 - 3 MB - 15.03.2022 - Unpak RAR files
checkas.lha - utility/script - 1.5 - 8 KB - 16.03.2022 - Checks for assigns.
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 19.03.2022 - 10:26 by AndreasM
