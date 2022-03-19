Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Jacek Piszczek http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1728960 (Network/Web) 26 MB / Mar 18 2022
Marcus Sackrow http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1728829 (Multimedia) 428 KB / Mar 17 2022
MorphOS Development Team http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1726513 (Network/Web) 34 MB / Mar 16 2022
Alexander Roshal, Marcin Labenski http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1728671 (Files/Archive) 2 MB / Mar 15 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1728670 (Text/Edit) 610 KB / Mar 15 2022
PuReLaM3Rs http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1728334 (Demoscene) 4 MB / Mar 13 2022
Filip Maryjañski http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1728283 (Communication) 261 KB / Mar 13 2022
Filip Maryjañski http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1728284 (Communication/KwaKwa) 45 KB / Mar 13 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1726883 (Games/Think) 3 MB / Mar 13 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1728244 (Games/Shoot3D) 1 MB / Mar 13 2022
BeWorld, BSzili and Itix http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1715242 (Development/Library) 17 MB / Mar 13 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1692262 (Games/Shoot2D) 38 MB / Mar 12 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1727107 (Games/Think) 28 MB / Mar 12 2022
BeWorld http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1727031 (Games/Shoot3D) 1 MB / Mar 11 2022
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 19.03.2022 - 10:26 by AndreasM
