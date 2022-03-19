The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
whatiff1.03.lha - document/misc - 1.03 - 259 KB - 18.03.2022 - Magazine in format amigaguide "February 2022"
run_dosbox_task_ok.zip - emulation/computer - final - 2 KB - 12.03.2022 - script for run dosbox with task correctly
webptools122_aros.lha - library/misc - 1.2.2 - 3 MB - 16.03.2022 - encode/decode images in WebP format
unrar-6.11.lha - utility/archive - 6.11 - 3 MB - 15.03.2022 - UnRAR for AmigaOS, MorphOS and AROS
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 19.03.2022 - 10:26 by AndreasM
