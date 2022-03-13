Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Upgrading my Amiga 3000 with an A3640 Accelerator - Episode 120
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7X7beGe_HI
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Golden Axe Level 5 - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIhcRCG2PWs
Wasted Dreams is not a waste of time! Amigos: Everything Amiga 342
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VecpX5GiFdQ
Dan Wood: Turn an Old PC Into a High-End Amiga with AmiKit X
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbDJBZQ-NR4
Hold and Modify: Let's Play! Amiga Games! CD32! [POTATO AUDIO]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8do_BAPbMxM
Hold and Modify: DON'T LOSE IT ALL! Backup your Retro Amiga!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s90-erJbixc
Harlequin Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NPWPupGWJnw
Rolling Thunder Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNtHFRGiH0s
Lorraine: Amiga nDock(99% done) Preview, 100% ARexx
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8p7HUTkaWWs
Morgan Just Games: Amiga Live Stream - Tinyus / Shadow Dancer / Weird Dreams / Rubicon / Lethal Xcess / Gremlins 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=teET8_aXtmY
Ravi Abbott: Amiga Dj mixing 2022 - PT1210 A600
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mrgWIkTKEg
RETRO is the new black: The MISTer - Part III - The Commodore 64 / VIC 20 / PET core
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjMBMRp0pwg
Retro Recipes: Exclusive: THEA500 Mini Prototype Playtest! First full preview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wm0z9XYJVS4
RetroDemoScene: Scarab - Cracktro 4k - Amiga 4k Cracktro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSJeYe0WlVs
RetroDemoScene: Anarchy & Skid Row - Lemmings - Amiga Cracktro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEnHEvYpZDA
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Pure Metal Coders - BBS intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8VOJUzndFw
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Ensignia - Parabolic (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3TvIU_hh7Xw&t=10s
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Cavalry - Summer-Intro (1991)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfUOjdt7RTc
The 8-Bit Guy: Amiga 1000 Expansion and PC Sidecar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPfArIhoy0s
The Classic And Retro Gamer: Fantasy World Dizzy - Complete Walkthrough - Part 1/2 (Amiga)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-OA_iyTpgQ
Thomaniac: #1797 Der CD-RUMtreiber #61: Aminet Set 1 #04 [Amiga]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QclubgUjxwE
