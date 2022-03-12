WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Extrial - [updated] - (Computec Verlag) patch redone, out of bounds blits fixed, interrupt problems fixed, lots of trainer options added, 68000 quitkey support - Info
MegaBall - [improved] - (Ed Mackey) tooltypes are now handled if Megaball.info exists (no icon.library needed!), in-game music is now played - Info - Image
Battle Isle - [improved] - (Blue Byte) added support for french data disk - Info
Harricana - [new] - (Loriciel) done by CFou! - Info
Switchblade 2 - [improved] - (Gremlin) access fault at end of level 5 fixed, disable blitter waits handling corrected - Info
Solid Gold - [improved] - (Night Owl Design) support for V1.2 of the game added, more Bplcon0 color bit fixes - Info - Image
Poker Nights - [improved] - Teresa Personally</a> - (Verlag Teresa Orlowski/Escal Software) support for data disk Dream Girls added, english translation added, manual added - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/PokerNights.html]Info
Black Strawberry Cake - [new] - (Night Owl Design) done by StingRay - Info - Image
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 155 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 12.03.2022 - 10:21 by AndreasM
