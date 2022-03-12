Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmigaTText-m68k-amigaos.lha - 1.5 - comm/misc - 1.9M - Shows GER Teletext Sites from Internet - (readme)
AmigaTText-ppc-amigaos.lha - 1.5 - comm/misc - 2.6M - Shows GER Teletext Sites from Internet - (readme)
AmigaTText-ppc-morphos.lha - 1.5 - comm/misc - 2.2M - Shows GER Teletext Sites from Internet - (readme)
AmigaTText-ppc-warpup.lha - 1.5 - comm/misc - 2.3M - Shows GER Teletext Sites from Internet - (readme)
MegaSaperPL.lha - 1.28 - game/think - 651K - Minesweeper game clone - (readme)
OS4WeltWeihnachtsdemo.lha - 1.0 - demo/misc - 3.6M - little demo for Christmas (Weihnachten) - (readme)
Anno.lha - 2.4 - util/time - 316K - Reminder and calendar utility - (readme)
Flac134_a68k.lha - 1.3.4 - mus/misc - 445K - Free Lossless Audio Codec - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 4.3 - gfx/fract - 32M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
spear4amiga.lha - 1.0 - game/shoot - 144K - Spear of Destiny for Amiga - (readme)
vorbistools142_68k.lha - 1.4.2 - mus/edit - 682K - Tools to manipulate Vorbis files. - (readme)
wolf4amiga.lha - 1.0 - game/shoot - 845K - Wolfenstein 3D for Amiga - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.35 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.35 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
offizium_1.0.lha - 1.00 - dev/hwood - 1.2M - Office plugin for hollywood - (readme)
Profyler.lha - 1.1 - dev/debug - 1.1M - Software performance profiler for OS4 - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 28.35 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha - 0.9.022 - game/strat - 395K - Amiga port of Dune 2 (OpenDUNE) - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG.lha - 1.7.0.013 - game/misc - 6.5M - Amiga port of ScummVM 1.7.0 - (readme)
WhatIFF1.03.lha - - mags/misc - 259K - What IFF? #1.03-February-2022 - (readme)
NDK3.2.lha - Revision 4 - dev/misc - 8.1M - Native Developer Kit for AmigaOS 3.2 - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.7 - dev/misc - 2.3M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
AmiDuke_AGA.lha - 1.0.22 - game/shoot - 332K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
AmiDuke_RTG.lha - 1.0.30 - game/shoot - 623K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
BOOM_AGA.lha - 2.0.2.18 - game/shoot - 2.8M - Amiga port of BOOM (DOOM) - (readme)
BOOM_RTG.lha - 2.0.2.18 - game/shoot - 2.8M - Amiga port of BOOM (DOOM) - (readme)
Chocolate_DOOM.lha - 2.3.0.08 - game/shoot - 2.4M - Amiga port of Chocolate DOOM - (readme)
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha - 0.58.1.010 - game/shoot - 2.5M - Amiga port of Descent (D1X-Rebirth) - (readme)
MegaSaperPL_de.lha - 1.0 - game/think - 1K - German catalog for MegaSaperPL - (readme)
ASE2019_1.95.lha - 1.95 - text/edit - 174K - Text editor - (readme)
DOSBox_RTG.lha - 0.74.030 - misc/emu - 931K - Amiga port of DOSBox - (readme)
Exult_RTG.lha - 1.4.9.030 - game/role - 49M - Amiga port of Ultima 7 (Exult) - (readme)
FreeSynd_RTG.lha - 0.7.5.05 - game/strat - 3.0M - Amiga port of Syndicate (FreeSynd) - (readme)
ODAMEX_RTG.lha - 0.6.4.41 - game/shoot - 19M - Amiga port of Odamex (DOOM) - (readme)
PrBoom.lha - 2.5.0.03 - game/shoot - 848K - Amiga port of PrBoom (DOOM) - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 2.7 beta: - util/misc - 655K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 155 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 12.03.2022 - 10:20 by AndreasM
Back to previous page