Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
IMSA Racing Video Games 7/97 - 03.03.2022
Striker '96 Video Games 9/96 - 03.03.2022
Last Blade, The: Beyond the Destiny Video Games 6/2000 - 03.03.2022
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater (GBC) Video Games 6/2000 - 03.03.2022
Ready 2 Rumble Boxing Video Games 6/2000 - 03.03.2022
Marble Madness Video Games 6/2000 - 03.03.2022
Toy Story 2 (GBC) Video Games 6/2000 - 03.03.2022
Magical Tetris Challenge Video Games 6/2000 - 03.03.2022
Cobra Mission PC Games 5/93 - 03.03.2022
Wacky Funsters! PC Games 5/93 - 03.03.2022
Skat 2010 für Windows PC Games 5/93 - 03.03.2022
Adventure Collection PC Games 5/93 - 03.03.2022
Flies: Attack on Earth PC Games 5/93 - 03.03.2022
2 Pi R ASM 10/87 - 27.02.2022
Rings of Zilfin ASM 10/87 - 27.02.2022
Dawnssley ASM 10/87 - 27.02.2022
Denarius ASM 10/87 - 27.02.2022
Ikari Warriors II: Victory Road ASM 4/89 - 27.02.2022
Falcon: The F-16 Fighter Simulation ASM 4/89 - 27.02.2022
Sommer Olympiade ASM 10/87 - 27.02.2022
Tenpin Challenge ASM 10/87 - 27.02.2022
Shockwave Assault Man!ac 2/96 - 27.02.2022
Timecop Man!ac 2/96 - 27.02.2022
Dirt Trax FX Man!ac 2/96 - 27.02.2022
Time Warner Interactive's V.R. Virtua Racing Man!ac 2/96 - 27.02.2022
Battle Frenzy Man!ac 8/95 - 27.02.2022
Jungle Strike: The Sequel to Desert Strike Man!ac 8/95 - 27.02.2022
Putty Squad Man!ac 8/95 - 27.02.2022
RETURN Nr. 48 - 26.02.2022
Sega Club News 4/94 - 26.02.2022
Cover: Dead or Alive: Xtreme Beach Volleyball - 26.02.2022
Cover: Fable - 26.02.2022
Cover: Forza Motorsport - 26.02.2022
Cover: Mercenaries - 26.02.2022
Cover: Top Spin - 26.02.2022
Cover: X-Men: Legends - 26.02.2022
Cover: Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle - 26.02.2022
Cover: Alien Storm - 26.02.2022
Cover: Arcus Odyssey - 26.02.2022
Cover: Bahamut Senki - 26.02.2022
Cover: Castle of Illusion - 26.02.2022
Cover: Daimakaimura - 26.02.2022
Cover: Landstalker - 26.02.2022
Published 05.03.2022 - 10:33 by AndreasM
