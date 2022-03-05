 

 

 

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 05.03.2022 - 10:33 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Dungeon Master II: The Legend Of Skullkeep - Update the game page - ECS, OCS, Enhanced OCS/ECS (2MB Chip/Fastram) - 1995
Descent: Freespace - The Great War - Update the game page - AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), AmigaPPC (WarpOS/PowerUp), RTG - 2001
Quasar Wars - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Deep Core - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Deep Core - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Microbes - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Scramble 500 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Scramble 500 - Upload 48 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2022
Scramble 500 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Scramble 500 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Scramble 500 - Create one new artist page
Baccarat / Casino Univac 1108 Baccarat - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Baccarat / Casino Univac 1108 Baccarat - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Baccarat / Casino Univac 1108 Baccarat - Upload 1 Conversion screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Carrier Command - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Carrier Command - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Carrier Command - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Carrier Command - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Carrier Command - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
E-Motion - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Full Blast - Update the game page -
Full Blast - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Full Blast - Upload 1 Disk scan picture -
Carrier Command - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

