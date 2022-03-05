Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiModRadio.lha - 0.99994 - mus/play - 2.8M - Play modules from Internet sources - (readme)
Classaction4_src.zip - 4.40 - util/wb - 1.2M - Sourcecode of Classaction 4 - (readme)
MrR_head.lha - - mods/anakir - 258K - It's My Head - OctaMED module - (readme)
AmiSpear_ECS.lha - 1.31 - game/shoot - 1.4M - Amiga port of Spear of Destiny - (readme)
AmiWolf_ECS.lha - 1.31 - game/shoot - 1.4M - Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 13.7 - game/edit - 3.8M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 13.7 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
TECO-64.lha - 200.23.2 - text/edit - 607K - TECO (Text Editor and Corrector) - (readme)
ViNCEd.lha - 3.104 - util/shell - 844K - ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TAB Expand - (readme)
d3GNOPOS4.lha - 1.0 - game/misc - 193K - D3GNOP - THE Pong clone in MiniGL - (readme)
LOG_upd.lha - - game/patch - 259K - update patch for 'Land of Genesis' - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 13.7 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
rebel_gw24_solar_system.zip - - game/strat - 3.9M - realtime strategy written in AMOS (+src) - (readme)
SopoBlockOS4.lha - 1.0 - game/think - 83K - SopoBlock - Cute tiny MiniGL puzzler - (readme)
HWP_hURL.lha - 1.2 - dev/hwood - 3.4M - The multi-protocol data transfer plugin - (readme)
PrBoom.lha - 2.5.0.02 - game/shoot - 848K - Amiga port of PrBoom - (readme)
YearEndChills2021.lha - - mods/techn - 411K - MED.YearEndChills2021 - (readme)
AmiDuke_RTG.lha - 1.0.28 - game/shoot - 542K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
AmigaTText-m68k-amigaos.lha - 1.5 - comm/misc - 1.9M - Shows GER Teletext Sites from Internet - (readme)
AmigaTText-ppc-amigaos.lha - 1.5 - comm/misc - 2.6M - Shows GER Teletext Sites from Internet - (readme)
AmigaTText-ppc-morphos.lha - 1.5 - comm/misc - 2.2M - Shows GER Teletext Sites from Internet - (readme)
AmigaTText-ppc-warpup.lha - 1.5 - comm/misc - 2.3M - Shows GER Teletext Sites from Internet - (readme)
Chocolate_DOOM.lha - 2.3.0.07 - game/shoot - 2.4M - Amiga port of Chocolate DOOM - (readme)
D1X_Rebirth_RTG.lha - 0.58.1.009 - game/shoot - 2.5M - Amiga port of Descent (D1X-Rebirth) - (readme)
DOSBox_RTG.lha - 0.74.029 - misc/emu - 931K - Amiga port of DOSBox - (readme)
EXULT_RTG.lha - 1.4.9.028 - game/role - 49M - Amiga port of Ultima 7 (Exult) - (readme)
FreeSynd_RTG.lha - 0.7.5.04 - game/strat - 2.9M - Amiga port of Syndicate (FreeSynd) - (readme)
MegaSaperPL.lha - 1.28 - game/think - 651K - Minesweeper game clone - (readme)
ODAMEX_RTG.lha - 0.6.4.40 - game/shoot - 19M - Amiga port of Odamex - (readme)
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha - 0.9.021 - game/strat - 394K - Amiga port of Dune 2 (OpenDUNE) - (readme)
OS4WeltWeihnachtsdemo.lha - 1.0 - demo/misc - 3.6M - little demo for Christmas (Weihnachten) - (readme)
ScummVM_RTG.lha - 1.7.0.012 - game/misc - 6.4M - Amiga port of ScummVM 1.7.0 - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 155 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 05.03.2022 - 10:33 by AndreasM
Back to previous page