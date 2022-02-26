Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
arabic_console_devicepro2.lha - driver/input - 2.4Final - 3 MB - 19.02.2022 - An arabic console device, line & full-page editors
sdl_vice.lha - emulation/computer - 3.1 - 27 MB - 22.02.2022 - Versatile Commodore Emulator
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 28.34 - 5 MB - 20.02.2022 - Signetics-based machines emulator
iff-converter.lha - graphics/convert - 0.8 - 498 KB - 23.02.2022 - Convert images into raw format.
sdl2.lha - library/misc - 2.0.20 - 7 MB - 24.02.2022 - Simple DirectMedia Layer 2
zitaftpserver.lha - network/server/ftp - 1.31 - 19 MB - 22.02.2022 - A fast and secure FTP(S) server.
vim_mui.lha - utility/text/edit - 8.2.4424 - 14 MB - 22.02.2022 - The ubiquitous text editor
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 155 will be released on the 5th March.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 26.02.2022 - 09:39 by AndreasM
Back to previous page