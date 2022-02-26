Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiDuke_RTG.lha - 1.0.27 - game/shoot - 543K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
AmiGemini.lha - 0.7 - comm/net - 127K - Gemini protocol browser - (readme)
AmiSpear_AGA.lha - 1.31 - game/shoot - 1.4M - Amiga port of Spear of Destiny - (readme)
AmiWolf_AGA.lha - 1.31 - game/shoot - 1.4M - Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D - (readme)
BOOM_AGA.lha - 2.0.2.17 - game/shoot - 2.8M - Amiga port of BOOM (DOOM) - (readme)
BOOM_RTG.lha - 2.0.2.17 - game/shoot - 2.8M - Amiga port of BOOM (DOOM) - (readme)
CDPlayer372p.lha - 37.2 - util/libs - 10K - Patch for 37.0 cdplayer.library - (readme)
SteMarRegBlitzSources.lha - thirteenth ... - dev/blitz - 38K - 21 Stefano Maria Regattin Blitz sources - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.34 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.34 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
anaiis.lha - 1.22 - driver/other - 182K - ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.22 - (readme)
wla_dx_v10.1.lha - 10.1 - dev/cross - 7.0M - WLA DX - 8-bit CPU Cross Macro Assembler - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 28.34 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
cbmconvert.i386-aros.lha - 2.1.4 - util/conv - 235K - C64 archive converters - (readme)
d64.i386-aros.lha - 0.2 - util/conv - 368K - Converts C64 data-set files to Amiga - (readme)
DOSBox_RTG.lha - 0.74.028 - misc/emu - 931K - Amiga port of DOSBox - (readme)
IdentifyLib_FR.lha - 40.0 - util/libs - 11K - French catalogs for identify.library - (readme)
printer.hwp_1.0.lha - 1.0 - dev/hwood - 5K - Printer plugin for hollywood - (readme)
SpeedPDF_1.1.lha - 1.1 - text/dtp - 5.6M - Fast PDF viewer - (readme)
TECO-64.lha - 200.23.1 - text/edit - 609K - TECO (Text Editor and Corrector) - (readme)
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha - 8.2.4424 - text/edit - 12M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha - 8.2.4424 - text/edit - 14M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha - 8.2.4424 - text/edit - 13M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
PPaintRUS.lha - 7.3 - gfx/ppaint - 65K - Cloanto Personal Paint 7 RUSSIAN KIT - (readme)
SamplesCreatorDemos.lha - twentyfifth... - mus/misc - 200K - Some samples created by SamplesCreator - (readme)
scummvm-1.7.0-rtg.lha - 1.7.0.011 - game/misc - 5.7M - Amiga RTG port of ScummVM 1.7.0 - (readme)
Mattonite.lha - 2021111 - game/actio - 976K - Arkanoid like PAL game almost finished - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 2.6 beta: - util/misc - 655K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
EndlessRoad.lha - - mods/8voic - 6.0M - Endless Road 5ch 16bit Soft Rock - (readme)
AmiModRadio.lha - 0.99994 - mus/play - 2.8M - Play modules from Internet sources - (readme)
Classaction4_src.zip - 4.40 - util/wb - 1.2M - Sourcecode of Classaction 4 - (readme)
MrR_head.lha - - mods/anakir - 258K - It's My Head - OctaMED module - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 26.02.2022 - 09:39 by AndreasM
