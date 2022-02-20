Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: A Shiny New Amiga 500 Arrives! - Episode 118Nicky Boom - The pinnacle of Euro platformers? Amigos: Everything Amiga 339Classic Videogames LIVE!: Turrican Flashback - 1990/2021 - Amiga/SwitchHold and Modify: Apollo Firebird AGA Update! AMIGA POWER!Hold and Modify: Amiga + Apollo Firebird. Let’s use it!New York Warriors Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageMorgan Just Games: Amiga Games Pickup Video - 2021 / 2022 - Try Outs With Commentary MJGOld Style Gaming: The 10 Best Commodore Amiga Games We Never GotRobSmithDev: How Floppy Disk Copy Protection WorkedScene World Podcast Episode #133 - The Video Game History Foundation with Kelsey LewinStefans Amiga Welt: Commodore Amiga 500 / Wicher 500i 2.x und Rev 8a UmbauThe 8-Bit Guy: Commodore History Part 8-The Amiga 1000