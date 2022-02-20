Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: A Shiny New Amiga 500 Arrives! - Episode 118
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oLjrdKh4nA
Nicky Boom - The pinnacle of Euro platformers? Amigos: Everything Amiga 339
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6C0t_niuYI
Classic Videogames LIVE!: Turrican Flashback - 1990/2021 - Amiga/Switch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEAVjdAmcN8
Hold and Modify: Apollo Firebird AGA Update! AMIGA POWER!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4Sn1BY5-f4
Hold and Modify: Amiga + Apollo Firebird. Let’s use it!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5DU65d9B54
New York Warriors Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5h7Rs1FCoQ
Morgan Just Games: Amiga Games Pickup Video - 2021 / 2022 - Try Outs With Commentary MJG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JMEghSfy08
Old Style Gaming: The 10 Best Commodore Amiga Games We Never Got
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d66B4A6G87U
RobSmithDev: How Floppy Disk Copy Protection Worked
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMtIQ8rw_9Q
Scene World Podcast Episode #133 - The Video Game History Foundation with Kelsey Lewin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzeBJGbV3mw
Stefans Amiga Welt: Commodore Amiga 500 / Wicher 500i 2.x und Rev 8a Umbau
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5AIj1vacrg
The 8-Bit Guy: Commodore History Part 8-The Amiga 1000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjapiUQOi2s
