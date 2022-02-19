 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.

The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 19.02.2022 - 09:34 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Attack of the PETSCII Robots - [improved] - (8-Bit Productions, LLC) support for game version 1.1 added - Info - Image
Seven Gates of Jambala - [improved] - (Thalion) long write to Bplcon2 fixed, access faults fixed, CD32/2-button joystick support, lots of trainer options added, 68000 quitkey support, access faults fixed, support for Grandslam and Thalion intros added, source code included - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

