WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Attack of the PETSCII Robots - [improved] - (8-Bit Productions, LLC) support for game version 1.1 added - Info - Image
Seven Gates of Jambala - [improved] - (Thalion) long write to Bplcon2 fixed, access faults fixed, CD32/2-button joystick support, lots of trainer options added, 68000 quitkey support, access faults fixed, support for Grandslam and Thalion intros added, source code included - Info
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 19.02.2022 - 09:34 by AndreasM
