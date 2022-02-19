Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
hle-pokercard.lha - game/card - 2.00 - 5 MB - 13.02.2022 - Guess the next card to appear in the table
mce.lha - game/utility - 13.6 - 4 MB - 13.02.2022 - Multi-game Character Editor
hwp_plananarama.lha - library/hollywood - 2.0 - 459 KB - 14.02.2022 - Hollywood plugin for planar screen
amissl.lha - library/misc - 4.12 - 6 MB - 13.02.2022 - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
vim_mui.lha - utility/text/edit - 8.2.4370 - 14 MB - 17.02.2022 - The ubiquitous text editor
aiostreams.lha - video/misc - 1.7.3 - 263 KB - 14.02.2022 - Stream video from major online platforms
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 19.02.2022 - 09:34 by AndreasM
