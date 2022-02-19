Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Paul Chadwick http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1719728 (System/Ambient/Icons) 917 KB / Feb 15 2022
George Sokianos http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1719145 (Network/Streaming) 262 KB / Feb 14 2022
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1719146 (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Feb 14 2022
Jens Maus http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1718460 (System/Library/SSL) 5 MB / Feb 12 2022
19.02.2022
