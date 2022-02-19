 

 

 

Last Magazine

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive

Published 19.02.2022 - 09:34 by AndreasM

The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .

Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.

Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.

The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:

vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha - development/edit - 8.2.4370 - 12 MB - 17.02.2022 - The ubiquitous text editor
zmakebas.i386-aros.lha - emulation/utility - 1.6.1 - 150 KB - 13.02.2022 - BASIC Text to ZX Spectrum/ZX81 .TAP/.P
hle-pokercard.lha - game/card - 2.00 - 4 MB - 13.02.2022 - Guess the next card to appear in the table
base64.i386-aros.lha - utility/shell - 1.5 - 249 KB - 13.02.2022 - Encode/decode file as base64
bde64.i386-aros.lha - utility/text/convert - 0.2.2 - 57 KB - 13.02.2022 - Decode/encode base64
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

