The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha - development/edit - 8.2.4370 - 12 MB - 17.02.2022 - The ubiquitous text editor
zmakebas.i386-aros.lha - emulation/utility - 1.6.1 - 150 KB - 13.02.2022 - BASIC Text to ZX Spectrum/ZX81 .TAP/.P
hle-pokercard.lha - game/card - 2.00 - 4 MB - 13.02.2022 - Guess the next card to appear in the table
base64.i386-aros.lha - utility/shell - 1.5 - 249 KB - 13.02.2022 - Encode/decode file as base64
bde64.i386-aros.lha - utility/text/convert - 0.2.2 - 57 KB - 13.02.2022 - Decode/encode base64
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 19.02.2022 - 09:34 by AndreasM
Back to previous page