Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiDuke_AGA.lha - 1.0.21 - game/shoot - 332K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
HydraDriver145src.lha - 1.45 - driver/net - 29K - Hydra Amiganet driver + source - (readme)
mon165src.lha - 1.65 - dev/moni - 150K - Source for Amiga Monitor - (readme)
AmiSSL-4.12.lha - 4.12 - util/libs - 5.7M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
base64.i386-aros.lha - 1.5 - util/conv - 249K - Encode/decode file as base64 - (readme)
bde64.i386-aros.lha - 0.2.2 - util/conv - 57K - Encode/decode file as base64 - (readme)
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.556 - util/libs - 1.1M - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 13.6 - game/edit - 3.8M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 13.6 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
zmakebas.i386-aros.lha - 1.6.1 - util/conv - 150K - BASIC Text to ZX Spectrum/ZX81 .TAP/.P - (readme)
aiostreams.lha - 1.7.3 - util/batch - 263K - Stream video from major online platforms - (readme)
HWP_Plananarama.lha - 2.0 - dev/hwood - 459K - Run Hollywood scripts on planar screens - (readme)
IdentifyDev.lha - 40.0 - util/libs - 67K - Identify hardware and more - (readme)
IdentifyUsr.lha - 40.0 - util/libs - 92K - Identify hardware and more - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 13.6 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
Rescue.lha - 1.0 - game/actio - 306K - Game. Rescue the Captive. - (readme)
anaiis.lha - 1.22 - driver/other - 231K - ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.22 - (readme)
DOSBox_RTG.lha - 0.74.027 - misc/emu - 967K - Amiga port of DOSBox - (readme)
EXULT_RTG.lha - 1.4.9.027 - game/role - 49M - Amiga port of Ultima 7 (EXULT) - (readme)
FreeSynd_RTG.lha - 0.7.5.03 - game/strat - 2.9M - Amiga port of Syndicate (FreeSynd) - (readme)
OpenDUNE_RTG.lha - 0.9.020 - game/strat - 275K - Amiga port of Dune 2 (OpenDUNE) - (readme)
scummvm-1.7.0-rtg.lha - 1.7.0.010 - game/misc - 5.2M - Amiga RTG port of ScummVM 1.7.0 - (readme)
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha - 8.2.4370 - text/edit - 12M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha - 8.2.4370 - text/edit - 14M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha - 8.2.4370 - text/edit - 13M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
ajoy2mouse.lha - 1.0 - util/mouse - 10K - Control mouse with analog joystick - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.3M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
Compute.lha - 45.2 - misc/math - 11K - Command line calculator - (readme)
AmiDuke_RTG.lha - 1.0.27 - game/shoot - 543K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
AmiGemini.lha - 0.7 - comm/net - 127K - Gemini protocol browser - (readme)
AmiSpear_AGA.lha - 1.31 - game/shoot - 1.4M - Amiga port of Spear of Destiny - (readme)
AmiWolf_AGA.lha - 1.31 - game/shoot - 1.4M - Amiga port of Wolfenstein 3D - (readme)
BOOM_AGA.lha - 2.0.2.17 - game/shoot - 2.8M - Amiga port of BOOM (DOOM) - (readme)
BOOM_RTG.lha - 2.0.2.17 - game/shoot - 2.8M - Amiga port of BOOM (DOOM) - (readme)
CDPlayer372p.lha - 37.2 - util/libs - 10K - Patch for 37.0 cdplayer.library - (readme)
SteMarRegBlitzSources.lha - thirteenth ... - dev/blitz - 38K - 21 Stefano Maria Regattin Blitz sources - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 19.02.2022 - 09:34 by AndreasM
Back to previous page