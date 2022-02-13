Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Jackal Demo - Commodore Amiga - 720Capone - break out the Chicago Typewriter! Amigos: Everything Amiga 338Daniel Stephens: Boss Machine Live Developmentit's a P/XEL thing: Wait! There are 10 MORE AMIGA GAMES coming in 2022? | Part 3/3Mean Machine Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GagePowerdrome (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.comLorraine: 32seLorraine: WinUAE on M1Morgan Just Games: Testing My 30 Year Old Amiga Floppy Disks - Episode 3 - Amiga 500 MJGMorgan Just Games: Amiga Stream - Ghosts N Goblins / Agony / Blood Money / Shadow Of The Beast 2 / Silkworm / GRN BeretMs Mad Lemon: Boss MD-200 with an Amiga - First Impressions & ExplorationProjekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS] VBCC die ZweiteRetroDemoScene: Alcatraz, Rebels & Offence - Cheesy Listening - Amiga Music Disk (50 FPS)RetroMatze: Dreamweb (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play (Teil 8.) Er vertraut mir ... WIRKLICH ?!Video Interview with Frank Erstling for Scene World Magazine (German Version)