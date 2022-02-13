Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Jackal Demo - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsifYwNuNSo
Capone - break out the Chicago Typewriter! Amigos: Everything Amiga 338
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RyFGi__NXnk
Daniel Stephens: Boss Machine Live Development
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QE2Gc2gR5KQ&t=1394s
it's a P/XEL thing: Wait! There are 10 MORE AMIGA GAMES coming in 2022? | Part 3/3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5WRTDE-qp1I
Mean Machine Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYsNm1v0AGY
Powerdrome (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CjEq9fOeKw
Lorraine: 32se
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hZHZKIqOLI
Lorraine: WinUAE on M1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwSp2kqy4LA
Morgan Just Games: Testing My 30 Year Old Amiga Floppy Disks - Episode 3 - Amiga 500 MJG
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0ovArS-LIg
Morgan Just Games: Amiga Stream - Ghosts N Goblins / Agony / Blood Money / Shadow Of The Beast 2 / Silkworm / GRN Beret
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqnT8huGgWc
Ms Mad Lemon: Boss MD-200 with an Amiga - First Impressions & Exploration
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUAODg5Mjoc
Projekt Hirnfrei: [AmigaOS] VBCC die Zweite
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTPd88zjXCs
RetroDemoScene: Alcatraz, Rebels & Offence - Cheesy Listening - Amiga Music Disk (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUi0fn0gvHI
RetroMatze: Dreamweb (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play (Teil 8.) Er vertraut mir ... WIRKLICH ?!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfC_yZTSPpA
Video Interview with Frank Erstling for Scene World Magazine (German Version)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-aJbGkx0gU
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 13.02.2022 - 10:33 by AndreasM
