 

 

 

Navigation

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.

The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.
The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.

The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.
More informations

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Multi-game Character Editor Update erschienen

Published 12.02.2022 - 10:00 by AndreasM

Multi-game Character Editor wurde in der Version 13.6 für AmigaOS 3.9, AmigaOS 4 und MorphOS veröffentlicht.

Der Source-Code ist dem Archiv beigelegt.

Mit MCE kann der User Spieldateien wie Highscores und Speicherstände von folgenden Spielen manipulieren:

Bard's Tale 1-3 & Construction Set
BattleTech
Bloodwych
California/Winter/World Games (1987-1988)
Cannon Fodder 1 & 2 (1993-1994)
Chambers of Shaolin
Champions of Krynn 1 & 3
Citadel of Vras
Dark Castle 1
Deja Vu 1 & 2
Demon's Winter
Dragon Wars
Druid 2
Eye of the Beholder 1 & 2
Faery Tale Adventure
Firepower & Turbo
Grand Monster Slam
Great Giana Sisters/Hard 'n' Heavy
GridStart 1-3
Heroes of the Lance
Hillsfar
Impossible Mission 2
It Came from the Desert (1989)
Keef the Thief
Last Ninja Remix (1990)
Legend of Faerghail
Legend of Lothian
Mercenary: Escape from Targ & The Second City
Might & Magic 2 & 3
Neuromancer
Nitro
Panza Kickboxing 1 & 2 (1990-1992)
Phantasie 1 & 3
Pinball Dreams/Fantasies/Illusions (1992-1995)
Pirates!
Pool of Radiance 1-4
Pool of Radiance
Quadralien (1988)
Questron 2
Ragnarok
Return of the Jedi
Robin Hood
Rome: AD92
Rockford
Rogue
Rorke's Drift (1990)
Shadowgate
Shadowlands & Shadoworlds
Sinbad and the Throne of the Falcon
Slaygon
Syndicate
Temple of Apshai
Times of Lore
TV Sports Baseball/Basketball/Boxing/Football
Turbo
Transylvania 1 & 2
TV Sports Basketball (1990)
Ultima 3-6
Uninvited
Winter Games
Wizardry 6
World Games
Zerg

Download AmigaOS 3.9
Download AmigaOS 4
Download MorphOS
File Format technische Informationen

Back to previous page