Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
sonoscontroller.lha - audio/misc - 1.2 - 3 MB - 09.02.2022 - Control Sonos speakers with your Amiga
reactivec_lib.lha - development/library - v1.3 - 5 MB - 10.02.2022 - Reactive C Library
sminkiator.lha - game/misc - 1.1 - 6 MB - 07.02.2022 - Randomize world for fun
flashmandelng.lha - graphics/misc - 4.2 - 22 MB - 07.02.2022 - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals for OS4 Amiga
mrwolf.lha - network/misc - 2.1 - 32 KB - 09.02.2022 - Pool-friendly SNTP time sync client
openurl.lha - network/misc - 7.19 - 531 KB - 04.02.2022 - Get that URL!
amigattext.lha - utility/misc - 1.3 - 3 MB - 09.02.2022 - Shows German ARD/ZDF Teletext from internet
vim_mui.lha - utility/text/edit - 8.2.4291 - 14 MB - 08.02.2022 - The ubiquitous text editor
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 12.02.2022 - 09:39 by AndreasM
