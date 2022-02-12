Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Michael Rupp http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1717676 (Devices/Speakers) 2 MB / Feb 09 2022
BeWorld, BSzili and Itix http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1715242 (Development/Library) 17 MB / Feb 09 2022
Stefan Haubenthal http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1716962 (Development/Cross) 1 MB / Feb 07 2022
Ola Söder http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1716963 (Text/Edit) 13 MB / Feb 07 2022
Ola Söder http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1716964 (System/Shell) 154 KB / Feb 07 2022
VagaPPC http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1716476 (Games/Misc) 5 MB / Feb 06 2022
Kelly Samel http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1716474 (Emulation) 1 MB / Feb 06 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 12.02.2022 - 09:39 by AndreasM
Back to previous page