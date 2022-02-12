 

 

 

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 12.02.2022 - 09:39 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

MMV8_Complete.lha - 3.15 - mus/edit - 1.7M - MusicMaker V8 Version 3.0 (Complete) - (readme)
MMV8_Player.lha - 3.15 - mus/play - 34K - MusicMaker V8 Player - (readme)
WhatIFF1.02.lha - &nbsp; - mags/misc - 162K - What IFF? #1.02 - January-2022 - (readme)
amigangwallpaper.lha - 1.0 - pix/back - 13M - AmigaNG Wallpapers - (readme)
genplus_mos.lha - 2.2 - misc/emu - 1.4M - Sega Genesis and MasterSystem emulator - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.6 - dev/misc - 2.2M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
webptools122_a68k.lha - 1.2.2 - gfx/conv - 2.4M - encode/decode images in WebP format - (readme)
adfZ.lha - 1.1 - disk/misc - 7K - read/write ADF from/to disks, GUI+Shell - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 4.2 - gfx/fract - 22M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
InstallerLG.i386-aros.lha - 1.0.0-final - util/sys - 121K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
InstallerLG.ppc-morphos.lha - 1.0.0-final - util/sys - 155K - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
rasm.lha - 1.6 - dev/cross - 1.3M - Roudoudou's Z80 Assembler - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 2.5 beta: - util/misc - 542K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
Vim_8.2-i386-aros.lha - 8.2.4291 - text/edit - 12M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-amigaos.lha - 8.2.4291 - text/edit - 14M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
Vim_8.2-ppc-morphos.lha - 8.2.4291 - text/edit - 13M - The ubiquitous text editor - (readme)
SonosController_MOS.lha - 1.2 - comm/misc - 2.3M - Control Sonos speakers with your Amiga - (readme)
SonosController_OS3.lha - 1.2 - comm/misc - 2.0M - Control Sonos speakers with your Amiga - (readme)
SonosController_OS3fpu.lha - 1.2 - comm/misc - 2.0M - Control Sonos speakers with your Amiga - (readme)
SonosController_OS4.lha - 1.2 - comm/misc - 2.8M - Control Sonos speakers with your Amiga - (readme)
SonosController_WOS.lha - 1.2 - comm/misc - 2.4M - Control Sonos speakers with your Amiga - (readme)
AmiDuke_AGA.lha - 1.0.21 - game/shoot - 332K - Amiga port of Duke Nukem 3D - (readme)
HydraDriver145src.lha - 1.45 - driver/net - 29K - Hydra Amiganet driver + source - (readme)
mon165src.lha - 1.65 - dev/moni - 150K - Source for Amiga Monitor - (readme)
scummvm-1.7.0-rtg.lha - 1.7.0.009 - game/misc - 5.0M - Amiga RTG port of ScummVM 1.7.0 - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

