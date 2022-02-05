Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
PC Professionell 11/93 - 04.02.2022
PC Professionell 12/93 - 04.02.2022
PC Professionell 1/94 - 04.02.2022
PC Professionell 2/94 - 04.02.2022
PC Professionell 3/94 - 04.02.2022
PC Professionell 4/94 - 04.02.2022
PC Professionell 5/94 - 04.02.2022
PC Professionell 6/94 - 04.02.2022
PC Professionell 7/94 - 04.02.2022
PC Professionell 8/94 - 04.02.2022
PC Professionell 9/94 - 04.02.2022
PC Professionell 10/94 - 04.02.2022
PC Professionell 11/94 - 04.02.2022
PC Professionell 12/94 - 04.02.2022
Call of Duty PC Games 12/2003 - 03.02.2022
Dungeon Siege PC Games 6/2002 - 03.02.2022
Emergency 2: The Ultimate Fight for Life PC Games 12/2002 - 03.02.2022
Trainz Railroad Simulator 2004 PC Games 3/2004 - 03.02.2022
Zoo Tycoon 2 PC Games 1/2005 - 03.02.2022
Hugo: Bukkazoom! PC Games 3/2004 - 03.02.2022
Urban Freestyle Soccer PC Games 3/2004 - 03.02.2022
Dark Side of the Sun: Der Stab des Lichts PC Games 12/95 - 03.02.2022
Defender PC Games 12/95 - 03.02.2022
Star Goose! PC Games 12/95 - 03.02.2022
Road Hog! PC Games 12/95 - 03.02.2022
Terror in Christmas Town PC Games 12/95 - 03.02.2022
Tower Traditional Games: Excellent Card Games PC Games 12/95 - 03.02.2022
Pictris PC Games 12/95 - 03.02.2022
PC Professionell 10/93 - 03.02.2022
Geheimakte Tunguska PC Games 10/2005 - 30.01.2022
Overclocked: Eine Geschichte über Gewalt PC Games 10/2005 - 30.01.2022
Warcraft II: Beyond the Dark Portal PC Games 7/96 - 30.01.2022
Club & Country PC Games 7/96 - 30.01.2022
Deadline (1996) PC Games 7/96 - 30.01.2022
Judge Dredd (1995) PC Games 7/96 - 30.01.2022
Air Fortress Play Time 7/92 - 30.01.2022
Batman: Return of the Joker Play Time 7/92 - 30.01.2022
Faceball 2000 Play Time 7/92 - 30.01.2022
Panzer Battles Play Time 7/92 - 30.01.2022
Ten-Gai: The Astral Trip Play Time 7/92 - 30.01.2022
Silver Games Play Time 7/92 - 30.01.2022
Metalizer PC Games 6/98 - 30.01.2022
Tennis Manager PC Games 6/98 - 30.01.2022
Man of War PC Games 6/98 - 30.01.2022
Soldiers at War PC Games 6/98 - 30.01.2022
Amiga Fan'zine Nr. 2 - 29.01.2022
PC Professionell 7/93 - 29.01.2022
PC Professionell 8/93 - 29.01.2022
PC Professionell 9/93 - 29.01.2022
Cover: Burai Hachigyoku no Yuushi Densetsu - 29.01.2022
Cover: Cosmic Fantasy Stories - 29.01.2022
Cover: Death Bringer: The Knight of Darkness - 29.01.2022
Cover: Detonator Orgun - 29.01.2022
Cover: Seirei Shin Seiki Fhey Area - 29.01.2022
Cover: Funky Horror Band Wakusei Woodstock - 29.01.2022
Cover: Lunar: Eternal Blue - 29.01.2022
Cover: Lunar: The Silver Star - 29.01.2022
Cover: Vay - 29.01.2022
Cover: Dont Break The Balls - 29.01.2022
Codename: Panzers - Phase One PC Games 7/2004 - 28.01.2022
Codename: Panzers - Phase Two PC Games 9/2005 - 28.01.2022
Lula Flipper PC Player 3/2000 - 28.01.2022
3D Flipper XXL PC Player 4/99 - 28.01.2022
Aethra Chronicles, The: Volume One - Celystra's Bane PC Player 2/95 - 28.01.2022
Brian Lara Cricket PC Player 4/99 - 28.01.2022
SFS-PC PC Player 2/95 - 28.01.2022
Stardate 2140.2: Crusade in Space PC Player 2/95 - 28.01.2022
Street Shuffle PC Player 2/95 - 28.01.2022
Wizard Pinball Mega Fun 10/95 - 28.01.2022
Surgical Strike Mega Fun 10/95 - 28.01.2022
F1: World Championship Edition (Game Gear) Mega Fun 10/95 - 28.01.2022
PC Professionell 5/93 - 28.01.2022
PC Professionell 6/93 - 28.01.2022
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 05.02.2022 - 10:20 by AndreasM
