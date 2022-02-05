Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
asm3210.lha - 2.2 - dev/asm - 156K - Cross assembler for DSP3210 chips - (readme)
progress.lha - 0.0.4 - dev/c - 27K - Simple progress bar display for CLI - (readme)
ScriptSpeed.lha - 1.1 - util/misc - 11K - Test script execution speed - (readme)
SpeedPDF_1.0.lha - 1.0 - text/dtp - 5.3M - Fast PDF viewer - (readme)
aqb-0.8.2.lha - 0.8.2 - dev/basic - 435K - A BASIC Compiler+IDE for Amiga Computers - (readme)
dis8080.i386-aros.lha - 2022 - dev/cross - 68K - Disassembler for Intel 8080 processor - (readme)
dis8080_OS4.lha - 2022 - dev/cross - 67K - Disassembler for Intel 8080 processor - (readme)
PM.lha - 37.8 - util/moni - 20K - Lightweight+accurate CPU usage monitor - (readme)
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha - 4.1 - gfx/fract - 22M - Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4 - (readme)
gcc3210.lha - 3.2 - dev/gcc - 3.8M - Compiler for DSP3210 chips - (readme)
perciman_68k.lha - 0.7.4 - util/wb - 1.5M - manage contact and other information - (readme)
perciman_AROS.lha - 0.7.4 - util/wb - 1.7M - manage contact and other information - (readme)
perciman_MOS.lha - 0.7.4 - util/wb - 1.6M - manage contact and other information - (readme)
perciman_OS4.lha - 0.7.4 - util/wb - 2.0M - manage contact and other information - (readme)
AFortune.lha - 1.2 - util/shell - 9.3M - AFortune write random sentences in shell - (readme)
ASE2019_1.90.lha - 1.90 - text/edit - 169K - Text editor - (readme)
CompareDirsItaCat.lha - 1.0 - util/cli - 62K - Italian catalog for CompareDirs v1.11 - (readme)
CompareDirs_OS4.lha - 1.11 - util/cli - 417K - Compare two dirs for diff. files, w/ GUI - (readme)
googoo1_2022.lha - - demo/sound - 48K - Chip-music pack by Zenon - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 13.5 - game/edit - 3.8M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 13.5 - game/edit - 3.3M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MED.RainyDays.lha - - mods/techn - 373K - MED.RainyDays - (readme)
AmiLion.lha - 1.3 - util/app - 6.1M - AmiLion, a Rabbit Hole App - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 13.5 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
mrwolf.lha - 2.1 - comm/tcp - 32K - Pool-friendly SNTP time sync client - (readme)
Pacman_Joy_C4D.lha - 1.0 - pix/3dobj - 25M - Pacman Greek Joystick C4D Object - (readme)
MMV8_Complete.lha - 3.15 - mus/edit - 1.7M - MusicMaker V8 Version 3.0 (Complete) - (readme)
MMV8_Player.lha - 3.15 - mus/play - 34K - MusicMaker V8 Player - (readme)
WhatIFF1.02.lha - - mags/misc - 162K - What IFF? #1.02 - January-2022 - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 05.02.2022 - 10:20 by AndreasM
