Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube. In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten. Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid.

AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Golden Axe Level 1 - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Operation Lemmings - Commodore Amiga - 720
Run Silent, Run Deep! Silent Service - Amigos: Everything Amiga 336
Classic Videogames LIVE!: Lemmings - Amiga - 1991 - Psygnosis - Level 7 - 9 / Mayhem
Hold and Modify: Amiga CD32 as an A1200? WHDLoad AND CD32 Discs!
Uridium 2 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
Mercs Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
Fish Head Buddha (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
Morgan Just Games: Amiga Live Stream - Cardiaxx / Cyberzerk / Kiwi Tale / Great Giana Sisters SE / Gun Bee F99 / Batman
Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 24 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development Course
Phaze101: [ITA] 24 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000
Retro Rant Game Review #71 - Gnome Ranger (Amiga)
RetroMatze: Dreamweb (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play (Teil 7.) Gewalt ist immer eine Lösung ...
Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Skaut Kwatermaster=-