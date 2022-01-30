Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Golden Axe Level 1 - Commodore Amiga - 720 Comentado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WX2tD1bcLmw
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Operation Lemmings - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guiR7Wf8KaM
Run Silent, Run Deep! Silent Service - Amigos: Everything Amiga 336
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDvQ86ZW0M8
Classic Videogames LIVE!: Lemmings - Amiga - 1991 - Psygnosis - Level 7 - 9 / Mayhem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5PaQyCtvvs
Hold and Modify: Amiga CD32 as an A1200? WHDLoad AND CD32 Discs!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_BBG-vCTo0
Uridium 2 Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vp7Irz802I
Mercs Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtkWuRlAQho
Fish Head Buddha (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xTN6MgIfRE
Morgan Just Games: Amiga Live Stream - Cardiaxx / Cyberzerk / Kiwi Tale / Great Giana Sisters SE / Gun Bee F99 / Batman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyGUVg6LH-Q
Phaze101: [ENG] Tutorial 24 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development Course
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nE8yFfNETtQ
Phaze101: [ITA] 24 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LMgeuoJRdf4
Retro Rant Game Review #71 - Gnome Ranger (Amiga)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rt4RPL1kI4w
RetroMatze: Dreamweb (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play (Teil 7.) Gewalt ist immer eine Lösung ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpWxMSP8EmM
Saberman: Commodore Amiga -=Skaut Kwatermaster=-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6JFKR7poWk
