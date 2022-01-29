Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Codename: Panzers - Phase One PC Games 7/2004 - 28.01.2022
Codename: Panzers - Phase Two PC Games 9/2005 - 28.01.2022
Lula Flipper PC Player 3/2000 - 28.01.2022
3D Flipper XXL PC Player 4/99 - 28.01.2022
Aethra Chronicles, The: Volume One - Celystra's Bane PC Player 2/95 - 28.01.2022
Brian Lara Cricket PC Player 4/99 - 28.01.2022
SFS-PC PC Player 2/95 - 28.01.2022
Stardate 2140.2: Crusade in Space PC Player 2/95 - 28.01.2022
Street Shuffle PC Player 2/95 - 28.01.2022
Wizard Pinball Mega Fun 10/95 - 28.01.2022
Surgical Strike Mega Fun 10/95 - 28.01.2022
F1: World Championship Edition (Game Gear) Mega Fun 10/95 - 28.01.2022
PC Professionell 5/93 - 28.01.2022
PC Professionell 6/93 - 28.01.2022
PC Professionell 3/92 - 26.01.2022
PC Professionell 4/92 - 26.01.2022
PC Professionell 5/92 - 26.01.2022
PC Professionell 6/92 - 26.01.2022
PC Professionell 7/92 - 26.01.2022
PC Professionell 8/92 - 26.01.2022
PC Professionell 9/92 - 26.01.2022
PC Professionell 10/92 - 26.01.2022
PC Professionell 11/92 - 26.01.2022
PC Professionell 12/92 - 26.01.2022
PC Professionell 1/93 - 26.01.2022
PC Professionell 2/93 - 26.01.2022
PC Professionell 3/93 - 26.01.2022
PC Professionell 4/93 - 26.01.2022
Pikmin Man!ac 7/2002 - 25.01.2022
TV Sports Baseball Play Time 8/92 - 25.01.2022
Borobodur: The Planet of Doom Play Time 8/92 - 25.01.2022
Addams Family, The Play Time 8/92 - 25.01.2022
Dark Seed Play Time 8/92 - 25.01.2022
Free D.C! Play Time 8/92 - 25.01.2022
Double Dragon III: The Rosetta Stone Play Time 8/92 - 25.01.2022
Discovery: In the Steps of Columbus Play Time 8/92 - 25.01.2022
Elvira II: The Jaws of Cerberus Play Time 8/92 - 25.01.2022
Space Quest I: Roger Wilco in the Sarien Encounter (Remake) Play Time 8/92 - 25.01.2022
Mad TV Play Time 8/92 - 25.01.2022
Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge Play Time 8/92 - 25.01.2022
Tiny Toon Adventures: Babs' Big Break Play Time 8/92 - 25.01.2022
Eternam Play Time 8/92 - 25.01.2022
Jim Power in Mutant Planet ASM 4/94 - 23.01.2022
Pinkie ASM 4/94 - 23.01.2022
Time Paradox ASM 4/94 - 23.01.2022
Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge ASM 4/94 - 23.01.2022
Jim Power in Mutant Planet ASM 4/94 - 23.01.2022
Critical Path ASM 4/94 - 23.01.2022
Wizard's Quest ASM 9/86 - 23.01.2022
Frost Byte ASM 9/86 - 23.01.2022
Galivan ASM 9/86 - 23.01.2022
Bilbo ASM 9/86 - 23.01.2022
Ikari Warriors ASM 1/87 - 23.01.2022
Torpedorun ASM 1/87 - 23.01.2022
PC Professionell 1/92 - 23.01.2022
PC Professionell 2/92 - 23.01.2022
Akuji: The Heartless Man!ac 3/99 - 22.01.2022
WCW/NWO Thunder Man!ac 3/99 - 22.01.2022
T'ai Fu: Wrath of the Tiger Man!ac 4/99 - 22.01.2022
SSX Man!ac 1/2001 - 22.01.2022
Need for Speed: Underground - Rivals Man!ac 10/2005 - 22.01.2022
F1 Grand Prix Man!ac 10/2005 - 22.01.2022
Ape Escape Academy Man!ac 10/2005 - 22.01.2022
Resident Evil: Outbreak - File #2 Man!ac 10/2005 - 22.01.2022
Fahrenheit (2005) Man!ac 10/2005 - 22.01.2022
Flying Tigers PC Player 12/95 - 22.01.2022
TZ-Minigolf PC Player 12/95 - 22.01.2022
Locomotion Panic PC Player 12/95 - 22.01.2022
Captive PC Games 1/93 - 22.01.2022
F-15 Strike Eagle III PC Games 1/93 - 22.01.2022
PC Action (Diskmag) 8/90 - 21.01.2022
Spiele classic Nr. 5 - 21.01.2022
ST-Magazin 6/89 - 21.01.2022
Telecom 1/93 Erstausgabe - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 4/91 Erstausgabe - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 5/91 - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 6/91 - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 7/91 - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 8/91 - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 9/91 - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 10/91 - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 11/91 - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 12/91 - 21.01.2022
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 29.01.2022
