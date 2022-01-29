 

 

 

Navigation

Anonymous




Register
Login
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere

Amiga Future

Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.

The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.
The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.

The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.
More informations

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet

Published 29.01.2022 - 10:08 by AndreasM

Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.

In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.

Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors

Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:

bsaog.lha - 1.5 - game/shoot - 799K - Blake Stone Aliens of Gold - (readme)
bsps.lha - 1.5 - game/shoot - 205K - Blake Stone Planet Strike - (readme)
DFT_DWT_FFT.zip - 1.00.00 - dev/src - 95K - DFT, DWT and FFT for an A1200(HD). - (readme)
Profyler.lha - 1.0 - dev/debug - 1.1M - Software performance profiler for OS4 - (readme)
regina-doc.pdf - 3.9.4 - dev/lang - 1.3M - Alternative REXX interpreter doc - (readme)
avalanche.lha - 1.3 - util/arc - 31K - Simple ReAction GUI for xadmaster - (readme)
mame030_0.26a.lha - 0.26a - misc/emu - 326K - Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator (030) - (readme)
mame040_0.26a.lha - 0.26a - misc/emu - 326K - Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator (040) - (readme)
Next.lha - 4.1 - text/show - 147K - Viewer for text/guides/html/datatypes - (readme)
AIBB_Emu68.lha - &nbsp; - util/moni - 2K - AIBB 6.5 module f. A500 w/ Emu68/PiStorm - (readme)
Compute.lha - 45.1 - misc/math - 11K - Command line calculator - (readme)
TaiwanMOS.lha - &nbsp; - util/sys - 1K - Taiwan country for MorphOS and OS4 - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.33 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.33 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
facts.lha - 5.10 - comm/tcp - 249K - NTP clock time synchroniser AutoDST/GUI - (readme)
HWP_Iconic.lha - 1.0 - dev/hwood - 109K - Load and save various icon formats - (readme)
StartWin.lha - 1.7 - util/wb - 108K - A bugged workbench launch bar - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 28.33 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
P96ScreenCx.lha - 42.4 - util/cdity - 8K - P96 Multi-Monitor Mouse Movement - (readme)
dintwm.lha - 0.5 - util/wb - 27K - Dynamic Intuition Window Manager - (readme)
FactsItaCat.lha - 1.2 - comm/tcp - 16K - Italian catalog for Facts v5.10 - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 8.25 - util/misc - 795K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 8.25 - util/misc - 627K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 8.25 - util/misc - 718K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 2.4 beta: - util/misc - 450K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
asm3210.lha - 2.2 - dev/asm - 156K - Cross assembler for DSP3210 chips - (readme)
progress.lha - 0.0.4 - dev/c - 27K - Simple progress bar display for CLI - (readme)
ScriptSpeed.lha - 1.1 - util/misc - 11K - Test script execution speed - (readme)
SpeedPDF_1.0.lha - 1.0 - text/dtp - 5.3M - Fast PDF viewer - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page