Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
bsaog.lha - 1.5 - game/shoot - 799K - Blake Stone Aliens of Gold - (readme)
bsps.lha - 1.5 - game/shoot - 205K - Blake Stone Planet Strike - (readme)
DFT_DWT_FFT.zip - 1.00.00 - dev/src - 95K - DFT, DWT and FFT for an A1200(HD). - (readme)
Profyler.lha - 1.0 - dev/debug - 1.1M - Software performance profiler for OS4 - (readme)
regina-doc.pdf - 3.9.4 - dev/lang - 1.3M - Alternative REXX interpreter doc - (readme)
avalanche.lha - 1.3 - util/arc - 31K - Simple ReAction GUI for xadmaster - (readme)
mame030_0.26a.lha - 0.26a - misc/emu - 326K - Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator (030) - (readme)
mame040_0.26a.lha - 0.26a - misc/emu - 326K - Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator (040) - (readme)
Next.lha - 4.1 - text/show - 147K - Viewer for text/guides/html/datatypes - (readme)
AIBB_Emu68.lha - - util/moni - 2K - AIBB 6.5 module f. A500 w/ Emu68/PiStorm - (readme)
Compute.lha - 45.1 - misc/math - 11K - Command line calculator - (readme)
TaiwanMOS.lha - - util/sys - 1K - Taiwan country for MorphOS and OS4 - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 28.33 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 28.33 - misc/emu - 4.4M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
facts.lha - 5.10 - comm/tcp - 249K - NTP clock time synchroniser AutoDST/GUI - (readme)
HWP_Iconic.lha - 1.0 - dev/hwood - 109K - Load and save various icon formats - (readme)
StartWin.lha - 1.7 - util/wb - 108K - A bugged workbench launch bar - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 28.33 - misc/emu - 4.7M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
P96ScreenCx.lha - 42.4 - util/cdity - 8K - P96 Multi-Monitor Mouse Movement - (readme)
dintwm.lha - 0.5 - util/wb - 27K - Dynamic Intuition Window Manager - (readme)
FactsItaCat.lha - 1.2 - comm/tcp - 16K - Italian catalog for Facts v5.10 - (readme)
ReportPlus-OS4.lha - 8.25 - util/misc - 795K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlus.lha - 8.25 - util/misc - 627K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
ReportPlusMOS.lha - 8.25 - util/misc - 718K - Multipurpose utility - (readme)
TestProgram.zip - 2.4 beta: - util/misc - 450K - Versatile Amiga Test Program - (readme)
asm3210.lha - 2.2 - dev/asm - 156K - Cross assembler for DSP3210 chips - (readme)
progress.lha - 0.0.4 - dev/c - 27K - Simple progress bar display for CLI - (readme)
ScriptSpeed.lha - 1.1 - util/misc - 11K - Test script execution speed - (readme)
SpeedPDF_1.0.lha - 1.0 - text/dtp - 5.3M - Fast PDF viewer - (readme)
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 29.01.2022 - 10:08 by AndreasM
