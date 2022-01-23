Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
AMIGA FACTORY: Casi Longplay Silverman y la Isla Esmeralda - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckoLXwUfdZA
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Wonder Boy Alpha Demo - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCkQ2Aq_hSU
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Dr Who - Commodore Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TI5ay9FFa9I
Spider your way up the Tower of Babel! Amigos: Everything Amiga 335
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-2u70Neujk
Amitopia TV: Noice Last Goat Standing Amiga Demo Revision 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXMVsToEs9I
Amitopia TV: 3 Amazing Amiga Demoscene Productions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqvWRmbla9U
Amitopia TV: Quest Amiga Gameplay - Game from 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXRQi1qZ2Ro
Amitopia TV: Quest Amiga NoComment GamePlay
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lALMxO_wDfc
Classic Videogames LIVE!: Lemmings - Amiga - 1991 - Psygnosis - Level 7 / Mayhem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iaNujecoEc
Hold and Modify: (Amiga) Lightwave Basic Ep.10: Surfacing Tips!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LielHa9sg1s
Victory Road Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiCZcoLaom4
Chase Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUQmJ-s_sxo
Fascination (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Csn0Tym08Tc
5 Minuten - Amiga Bridgeboards - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=266C7HX-YuA
[ITA] 23 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3A5P7lxDxA
[ENG] Tutorial 23 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development Course
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nMLxiaQ7Mw
Scene Word Podcast Episode #132 - Netlabels with Simon Carless
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qfHRM8KCWc
The Classic And Retro Gamer: Stunt Car Racer - Division 3 - The Big Ramp (Amiga)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZnfV02f_fA
Thomaniac: #1771 Zock' mal wieder...War Zone: Panzer Faaahn! [Amiga]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQjWwIMWaWw
