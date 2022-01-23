Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:AMIGA FACTORY: Casi Longplay Silverman y la Isla Esmeralda - Commodore Amiga - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Wonder Boy Alpha Demo - Commodore Amiga - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Dr Who - Commodore Amiga - 720Spider your way up the Tower of Babel! Amigos: Everything Amiga 335Amitopia TV: Noice Last Goat Standing Amiga Demo Revision 2021Amitopia TV: 3 Amazing Amiga Demoscene ProductionsAmitopia TV: Quest Amiga Gameplay - Game from 2021Amitopia TV: Quest Amiga NoComment GamePlayClassic Videogames LIVE!: Lemmings - Amiga - 1991 - Psygnosis - Level 7 / MayhemHold and Modify: (Amiga) Lightwave Basic Ep.10: Surfacing Tips!Victory Road Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageChase Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageFascination (Amiga) - A Playguide and Review - by LemonAmiga.com5 Minuten - Amiga Bridgeboards - Yesterchips Museum[ITA] 23 Corso completo di programmazione e sviluppo per Amiga Hardware in linguaggio Assembly 68000[ENG] Tutorial 23 - The Complete Amiga 68000 Assembly Hardware Programming & Development CourseScene Word Podcast Episode #132 - Netlabels with Simon CarlessThe Classic And Retro Gamer: Stunt Car Racer - Division 3 - The Big Ramp (Amiga)Thomaniac: #1771 Zock' mal wieder...War Zone: Panzer Faaahn! [Amiga]