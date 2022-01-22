 

 

 

Last Magazine

More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 22.01.2022 - 09:20 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1707781 (Emulation) 4 MB / Jan 16 2022
Image BeWorld Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1611311 (Audio/Tracker) 4 MB / Jan 16 2022
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1707780 (Text/Edit) 600 KB / Jan 15 2022
Image Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1707625 (Emulation) 334 MB / Jan 15 2022
Image BeWorld Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1707624 (Emulation) 21 MB / Jan 15 2022
Image BeWorld, BSzili and Itix Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1707519 (Development/Library) 17 MB / Jan 15 2022
Image Stefan Haubenthal Image http://www.morphos-storage.net/dl.php?id=1707169 (Files/Archive) 3 MB / Jan 14 2022
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

