The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.

The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.
The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.

The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 22.01.2022 - 09:20 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

PC Action (Diskmag) 8/90 - 21.01.2022
Spiele classic Nr. 5 - 21.01.2022
ST-Magazin 6/89 - 21.01.2022
Telecom 1/93 Erstausgabe - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 4/91 Erstausgabe - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 5/91 - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 6/91 - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 7/91 - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 8/91 - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 9/91 - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 10/91 - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 11/91 - 21.01.2022
PC Professionell 12/91 - 21.01.2022
Kult-System: Sony PSP - 18.01.2022
Ploing2 PC Games 2/2002 - 17.01.2022
Matchbox: Emergency Patrol PC Games 2/2002 - 17.01.2022
Boorp's Balls PC Games 2/2002 - 17.01.2022
AirXonix PC Games 2/2002 - 17.01.2022
Jagd auf den roten Baron 2, Die PC Games 8/2002 - 17.01.2022
Elvis: Live on Stage PC Games 8/2002 - 17.01.2022
Gore: Ultimate Soldier PC Games 8/2002 - 17.01.2022
Hexuma: Das Auge Des Kal PC Games 11/92 - 17.01.2022
NFL PC Games 11/92 - 17.01.2022
Legend of Kyrandia, The: Book One PC Games 11/92 - 17.01.2022
Siege PC Games 11/92 - 17.01.2022
Out Run Europa 64er 6/92 - 15.01.2022
Catalypse 64er 6/92 - 15.01.2022
R-Type 64er Sonderheft SH TT 1/91 - 15.01.2022
Saint Dragon 64er Sonderheft SH TT 1/91 - 15.01.2022
Pirates! Gold Amiga Games 2/94 - 15.01.2022
Liberation: Captive II Amiga Games 2/94 - 15.01.2022
D/Generation Amiga Games 2/94 - 15.01.2022
Pinball Fantasies Amiga Games 2/94 - 15.01.2022
Arabian Nights Amiga Games 2/94 - 15.01.2022
John Barnes European Football Amiga Games 2/94 - 15.01.2022
Whale's Voyage Amiga Games 2/94 - 15.01.2022
Morph Amiga Games 2/94 - 15.01.2022
Deep Core Amiga Games 2/94 - 15.01.2022
James Pond 2: Codename RoboCod Amiga Games 2/94 - 15.01.2022
Cover: Langrisser III - 14.01.2022
Cover: Magic Knight Rayearth - 14.01.2022
Cover: Phantasy Star Collection - 14.01.2022
Cover: Quo Vadis - 14.01.2022
Cover: Riglordsaga - 14.01.2022
Cover: Shining the Holy Ark - 14.01.2022
Cover: X Japan Virtual Shock 001 - 14.01.2022
Cover: Lode Runner - 14.01.2022
Cover: Ys III Wanderers from Ys - 14.01.2022
Cover: Ax Battler: Golden Axe Densetsu - 14.01.2022
Cover: Phantasy Star Gaiden - 14.01.2022
Cover: Puyo Puyo - 14.01.2022
Cover: Royal Stone - 14.01.2022
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

