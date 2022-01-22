Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Baseball / Baseball Simulation Program - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Baseball / Baseball Simulation Program - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Charles Merrow (Charlie Merrow) - Update the artist page
Computer Baseball - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Grand Slam / Grand Slam: World Class Tennis / Grand Slam Tennis - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
AlarCity - Update the game page - CD32
AlarCity - Update the Game map comments - AGA
AlarCity - Upload 2 Game map pictures - AGA
AlarCity - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - CD32
AlarCity - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - CD32
AlarCity - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - AGA
AlarCity - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA
AlarCity - Create one new game page - CD32
AlarCity - Create one new game page - AGA
Alcatraz IQ Engine - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - AGA
Alcatraz IQ Engine - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA
Alcatraz IQ Engine - Create one new game page - AGA
Project Horizon - Update the game page - ECS
Project Horizon - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - ECS
Project Horizon - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS
Project Horizon - Update the Game map comments - ECS
Project Horizon - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS
Project Horizon - Create one new game page - ECS
Games Gallery III - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
T-Bird - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Protector (Virgin Mastertronic) - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Frank Taylor - Update the artist page
Frank Taylor - Upload 2 Artist photo pictures
Frank Taylor - Create one new artist page
Jerry Farmer - Create one new artist page
Horizon CE1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Orizzonti 1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Horizon CE1 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Follix - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - AGA, CD32 - 2021
Follix - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, CD32 - 2021
Follix - Upload 72 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 2021
Follix - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2021
Jackal - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Jackal - Upload 1 Game map picture - ECS, OCS
Jackal - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Orizzonti 1 - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Orizzonti 1 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Wilcza Buda - Upload 24 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Wilcza Buda - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Bounce 'n' Blast - Upload 100 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Follix - Create one new game page - AGA, CD32 - 2021
Follix - Create one new game page - AGA - 2021
Jackal - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Orizzonti 1 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Marianne Barbancon - Create one new artist page
Wilcza Buda - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Wilcza Buda - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Radoslaw Langa - Update the artist page
Radoslaw Langa - Create one new artist page
Baseball / Baseball Simulation Program - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Monster Business - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Games Gallery III - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
Games Gallery III - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
MicroLeague Baseball: The Manager's Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Earl Weaver Baseball - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Games Gallery III - Create one new game page - OCS - 1986
Meridian - Create one new publisher page
Lightforce - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Lightforce - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Lightforce - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Baseball / Baseball Simulation Program - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Baseball / Baseball Simulation Program - Create one new game page - OCS - 1986
R. D. Kurland - Create one new artist page
Ken Birkman - Create one new artist page
Joel Lind - Create one new artist page
Last Ninja 2: Back With A Vengeance - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
ArtPazz - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 2021
Napalm: The Crimson Crisis / Diversia - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), PegasosâSam460âAmigaPPC (MorphOS), RTG - 1999
Napalm: The Crimson Crisis / Diversia - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), PegasosâSam460âAmigaPPC (MorphOS), RTG - 1999
Napalm: The Crimson Crisis / Diversia - Update the Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), PegasosâSam460âAmigaPPC (MorphOS), RTG - 1999
Napalm: The Crimson Crisis / Diversia - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - AGA, AmigaCD, AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), PegasosâSam460âAmigaPPC (MorphOS), RTG - 1999
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 22.01.2022 - 09:20 by AndreasM
Back to previous page