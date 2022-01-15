WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
The Cardinal of the Kremlin - [improved] - (Capstone) support for another version added - Info
Gloom - [fixed] - (Black Magic) install script fixed - Info
Breach 2 - [improved] - (Omnitrend Software) supports another version - Info
Gloom - [improved] - (Black Magic) supports Classic version of Gloom Deluxe - Info
Dogs of War - [updated] - (Elite Systems) new imager, enhanced controls, added splash options - Info
Desert Strike - [improved] - (Electronic Arts) support for 3-joystick button, fixed potential sound issues - Info
All Terrain Racing - [improved] - (Team 17) added 3-button support, fixed install script - Info - Image
