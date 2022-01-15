Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Knightmare (Konami) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
Knightmare (Konami) - Update the Game map comments - ECS, OCS - 2022
Knightmare (Konami) - Upload 45 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2022
Knightmare (Konami) - Upload 8 Game map pictures - ECS, OCS - 2022
Knightmare (Konami) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2022
Knightmare (Konami) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2022
John Twiddy - Upload 1 Artist photo picture
Blake Stone: Planet Strike - Update the game page - AGA - 2017
Blake Stone: Planet Strike - Upload 19 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 2017
Blake Stone: Planet Strike - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2017
Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold - Update the game page - AGA - 2017
Blake Stone: Planet Strike - Create one new game page - AGA - 2017
Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 2017
Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2017
Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold - Create one new game page - AGA - 2017
GrafxKid - Update the artist page
Super Delivery Boy: The Holiday Shift - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2021
Super Delivery Boy: The Holiday Shift - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2021
Neeso Games - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Super Delivery Boy: The Holiday Shift - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Super Delivery Boy: The Holiday Shift - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2021
Super Delivery Boy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Super Delivery Boy - Upload 28 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Super Delivery Boy - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS
Super Delivery Boy - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Nuance - Create one new artist page
GrafxKid - Create one new artist page
Federico Nisoli - Create one new artist page
Neeso Games - Create one new developer page
mihcael (Brutal) - Update the artist page
Aquablast - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Live And Let Die / Vivre Et Laisse Mourir / Leben Und Sterben Lassen - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Live And Let Die / Vivre Et Laisse Mourir / Leben Und Sterben Lassen - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Spy Who Loved Me, The / EspÃa Que Me Amo, La / Spion Der Mich Liebte, Der / Espion Qui M'Aimait, L' / Spia Che Mi Amava, La - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spy Who Loved Me, The / EspÃa Que Me Amo, La / Spion Der Mich Liebte, Der / Espion Qui M'Aimait, L' / Spia Che Mi Amava, La - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spy Who Loved Me, The / EspÃa Que Me Amo, La / Spion Der Mich Liebte, Der / Espion Qui M'Aimait, L' / Spia Che Mi Amava, La - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Licence To Kill / Permis De Tuer / Licenza Di Uccidere / Lizenz Zum TÃ¶ten - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Licence To Kill / Permis De Tuer / Licenza Di Uccidere / Lizenz Zum TÃ¶ten - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
James Bond Collection, The / Collection James Bond, La - Update the game page -
James Bond Collection, The / Collection James Bond, La - Update the Research screenshot comments -
Abu Simbel: Profanation - The Full Adventure - Update the game page - AGA - 2021
Labyrinth (Kim Fastrup Larsen) / Labyrinth 64 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
Labyrinth (Kim Fastrup Larsen) / Labyrinth 64 - Upload 36 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2020
Labyrinth (Kim Fastrup Larsen) / Labyrinth 64 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2020
Labyrinth (Kim Fastrup Larsen) / Labyrinth 64 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2020
- Create one new artist page
Kim Fastrup Larsen - Create one new artist page
Jacek Nockowski (Czormy) - Update the artist page
Putter - Update the Game map comments - AGA - 2021
Putter - Upload 22 Game map pictures - AGA - 2021
Putter - Upload 40 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 2021
Putter - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2021
Putter - Update the game page - AGA - 2021
Putter - Create one new game page - AGA - 2021
Jacek Nockowski (Czormy) - Create one new artist page
Stewart J. Gilray - Update the artist page
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
Amiga Future
Community
Knowledge
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 154 was released on the January 5th.
More informations
Service
Search
Social Media
Advertisement
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 15.01.2022 - 11:18 by AndreasM
Back to previous page